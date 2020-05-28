Coronavirus: Premier League to restart on June 17

The 2019-20 Premier League season will restart on Wednesday June 17, with Arsenal visiting Manchester City and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United.

Play was suspended on March 13 after Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus, with most clubs having nine games left to play.

A total of 92 fixtures are still to be played and the clash with Arteta’s former club at the Etihad Stadium represents the game in hand both clubs have on the rest of the division.

A full fixture list will then be played on the weekend of June 19-21 with all matches being behind closed doors.

Premier League clubs returned to small group training, non-contact sessions last week and this week voted to start contact training in the next phase of their return to action protocol.

A total of 2,752 tests have been carried out across the league and 12 have returned positive.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the table with Arsenal in ninth place, one point behind north London neighbours Tottenham.

West Ham United lie in 16th place, outside the relegation zone on goal difference.