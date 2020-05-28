Search

Coronavirus: Premier League to restart on June 17

PUBLISHED: 15:42 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:42 28 May 2020

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

PA Wire/PA Images

The 2019-20 Premier League season will restart on Wednesday June 17, with Arsenal visiting Manchester City and Aston Villa hosting Sheffield United.

Play was suspended on March 13 after Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus, with most clubs having nine games left to play.

A total of 92 fixtures are still to be played and the clash with Arteta’s former club at the Etihad Stadium represents the game in hand both clubs have on the rest of the division.

You may also want to watch:

A full fixture list will then be played on the weekend of June 19-21 with all matches being behind closed doors.

Premier League clubs returned to small group training, non-contact sessions last week and this week voted to start contact training in the next phase of their return to action protocol.

A total of 2,752 tests have been carried out across the league and 12 have returned positive.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top of the table with Arsenal in ninth place, one point behind north London neighbours Tottenham.

West Ham United lie in 16th place, outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

Most Read

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police urge public to flag incendiary videos after vandals trash memorials to murdered Islington teens

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Woman’s life in the balance after ‘domestic incident’ in Southgate Road sees duo in their 70s rushed to hospital

The emergency services on the scene of a

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

