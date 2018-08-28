Soccer Walks NYC launches for football fans visiting the Big Apple

Arsenal supporters outside O'Hanlon's in New York's East village

According to Forbes, results of a recent Gallup poll show ‘soccer’ will soon be America’s third favourite spectator sport.

Jocelyn Taub with the FA Cup in 2014 at New York's Grand Central station

With the 2026 World Cup being held in the United States, the numbers are expected to continue to grow.

Many visitors to New York City want to soak up all the sights and culture that the ‘Big Apple’ has to offer, but at the same time, fans of the beautiful game don’t want to miss their favourite team’s match back home.

Soccer Walks NYC, the first of its kind walking tour, has been launched and the premise is based on two facts:

*Soccer is the world’s most popular sport and brings together people from all walks of life.

Soccer Walks NYC is a new tour that has launched for fans in New York Soccer Walks NYC is a new tour that has launched for fans in New York

*New York City is a melting pot and one of the most diverse cities in the world.

Soccer Walks NYC is for fans visiting New York City to be able to see the sights and then watch a match.

It will take visitors on a 1.5-hour walking tour of historic New York City neighborhoods where immigrants settled and became Americans. The tours will also include the history of soccer in New York City and how immigrants introduced the beautiful game to their new homeland.

Following the tour, the group will be taken to one of New York City’s many soccer pubs to watch a match with rabid New York-based fans. Guests will be given the chance to choose whatever team or league they prefer to watch.

With tourism numbers in New York City continuing to rise, many visitors are interested in exploring the diversity and history of the city in unique ways.

Soccer Walks NYC will visit neighborhoods where immigrants from Germany, Italy, Spain, England and more settled and introduced soccer to their new homeland and wants to grow the sport in the city.

Soccer Walks NYC is run by licensed New York City tour guides who are also huge soccer fans.

Founder Jocelyn Taub is a dedicated Arsenal fan who has attended matches in England, Italy and of course in New York City.

For more information visit their official website at soccerwalksnyc.com.