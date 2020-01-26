Women's FA Cup: West Ham 0 Arsenal 2

Arsenal booked their place in the next round of the FA Cup thanks to a goal in each half against WSL rivals West Ham on Sunday.

Katie McCabe of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 Katie McCabe of Arsenal scores the first goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

The Hammers had enjoyed a memorable run to the final of last season's competition, before losing to Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

But they were always up against it after falling behind with only 16 minutes gone at Rush Green Stadium.

Arsenal dominated the early possession, forcing a couple of corners, but Julia Simic did her best to get the home side moving forwards, probing well in the centre of the park and linking up with Alisha Lehmann, before Leanne Kiernan's cross was cut out.

Beth Mead volleyed over from Katie McCabe's deep cross, with Vivianne Miedema firing just over from a quick McCabe throw-in on the left.

But Arsenal opeened the scoring when captain Kim Little did well to get to the byline on the right and pulled the ball back to the edge of the box, where left-back McCabe took a touch and fired into the roof of the net.

The visitors went close to a second when Miedema broke into space on the left and her cross fell to Little, whose shot was deflected behind.

And Dutch striker Miedema then dragged a 25-yard shot wide of the target, before West Ham produced a good move that ended with Simic heading wide from Kenza Dali's right-winng cross.

Hammers captain Gilly Flaherty was bookd for a late challenge on Lia Walti, before Lisa Evans had a shot blocked from Mead's cross.

And Louise Quinn had a header from a corner comfortably saved by Courtney Brosnan before the interval as the Gunners went into the break with their one-goal lead.

Arsenal were back on the front foot after the restart as Miedema and Jill Roord combined to create a chance for Mead, who was denied by a good Brosnan save.

Simic made way for Tessal Middag and Dali rattled the stanchion behind Manuela Zinsberger's goal moments later, as West Ham forced a couple of corners in quick succession.

Middag was booked for a late tackle on Mead on halfway, while Miedema and Flaherty were spoken to by referee Lisa Benn after a clash in front of the main stand.

Brosnan saved from Leonie Maier, but was beaten for a second time when Mead's corner from the right was met sweetly on the volley by Walti for her first goal for Arsenal.

Dali had a late free-kick saved by Zinsberger, who was hardly tested behind the solid central defensive pairing of Leah Williamson and Louise Quinn, as West Ham were denied a consolation, while Brosnan thwarted Miedema.

West Ham's defence also blocked a drive from the 23-year-old forward when Arsenal were awarded an indirect free-kick in the box late on, but the visitors had done enough to ensure their name would be in the hat for the draw.

West Ham: Brosnan, Redisch Kvamme, Flaherty, Lehmann, Kiernan (Littlejohn), Simic (Middag), Baunach, Longhurst, De Graaf (Galabadaarachchi), Dali, Fisk. Unused subs: Moorhouse, Wallen, Kiszkis, Smith.

Arsenal: Zinsberger, Williamson, Little, Miedema, Walti, Roord (van de Donk), McCabe, Quinn, Evans, Maier, Mead.

Unused subs: Peyraud-Magnin, Schnaderbeck, Grant, Filis, Mace.

Attendance: 959.

