UEFA confirm postponement of Women’s Euro 2021 finals

Arsenal and England footballer Jordan Nobbs and Phil Neville pose next to the women's Euro 2021 trophy PA Wire/PA Images

The UEFA Executive Committee have confirmed that the postponed UEFA Women’s Euro 2021 Championships will be played in England from July 6-31, 2022.

Baroness Sue Campbell during the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 500 days to go media event at Wembley Stadium Baroness Sue Campbell during the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 500 days to go media event at Wembley Stadium

It is planned to use the same venues that were originally proposed to host the event and UEFAa president Aleksander Ceferin says the move ensures the tournament will get the “spotlight it deserves”.

He said: “By moving to the following year, we are ensuring that our flagship women’s competition will be the only major football tournament of the summer.”

The decision to move the 2021 Women’s European Championship came after UEFA announced on 17 March that the men’s Euro 2020 finals would be postponed to 2021 following the global outbreak of coronavirus and the duty of UEFA to protect the health of all those involved in the game, while allowing domestic leagues and European competitions to be completed.

The Football Association’s director of Women’s football Baroness Sue Campbell said: “As a nation and at the FA, we’re extremely proud to be hosting UEFA Women’s Euro 2021, and are fully committed to delivering a world-class experience for players, staff and fans alike as the best of the European game comes to England.

“However, the sporting calendar must adapt while the world tackles something much bigger than sport. In these unprecedented times, it should be reiterated that the health of our communities remains the absolute priority for us all.

“As a result, following discussions with UEFA, we fully support their decision to postpone UEFA Women’s Euro 2021.”

UEFA’s chief of women’s football Nadine Kessler added: “The core question guiding us together with the English FA was what is best for women’s football?

“With the Olympics now being confirmed for summer 2021, we firmly believe that moving to 2022 is in the best interests of the tournament, the players, the fans, women’s football partners and everybody involved in all areas and at all levels of the game.

“UEFA Women’s Euro is Europe’s biggest women’s sport event. It is also among the biggest sports events in the world, and therefore needs and deserves a platform of its own.

“This decision puts us in a position to deliver a tournament that attracts global attention, maximises media coverage and increases stadium attendances, and is therefore helping us to meet our core objective of inspiring the next generation of footballers.

“2022 also allows for further promotion and partner activation, which would have been much more difficult in what is now a crowded summer in 2021. It is a clear sign of commitment to our dedicated partners who have joined us since we decided to separate the sponsorship for women’s football from men’s football.”

As it stands the latter stages of the Women’s Euros will coincide with the start of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which are being held from July 27-August 7 but UEFA says there were “extensive discussions” with Birmingham 2022 organisers.