Youngster Gill bags a deal at Polish Premier side Korona Kielce after good impression

Johnny Gill has signed for Korona Kielce in the Polish Premier League (Pic: Korona Kielce) Archant

Islington-born midfielder Johnny Gill has been handed a three-year-deal at Polish Premier League side Korona Kielce.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Johnny Gill during his time at Leyton Orient academy (Pic: Marty Gill) Johnny Gill during his time at Leyton Orient academy (Pic: Marty Gill)

The 18-year-old joined from fourth division side Watra Białka Tatrzanska where he impressed for a short spell that lasted around four months.

The youngster then attracted interest from Korona Kielce and Górnik Zabrze, but he opted to head off to a training camp with Kielce in Turkey, where he impressed the coaching staff and earnt himself a permanent deal.

Gill, who plays as a winger, used to attend Canonbury Primary School where he enjoyed plenty of footballing success including coming up against some current Premier League stars such as Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ryan Sessegnon.

He himself had a trial at Spurs at the age of 10 but was unsuccessful before being offered deals by both Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient.

You may also want to watch:

The midfielder joined the O's and remained in their youth set-up until the age of 16 but he was not given a scholarship deal and swiftly moved on to Woking.

Dad Marty Gill said: "The hard work is having some fruition, all those early Sunday mornings, and the mini bus trips with Leyton Orient and trials feel like they've paid off.

"I'd love to go out there, it starts this weekend, but there is no guarantee he will feature but he does have a shirt number 16 and is in the first-team.

"I will try going out there as soon as I possibly can, I was thinking of going at half-term with his little brother."

Gill did not feature for the first team in their last league fixture of the season as they drew 0-0 with Gornik Zabrze.

He did however play for the reserves as they lost 4-0 to Pogon Grodzisk Mazowiecki.

The youngster will be hoping to work his way into the first team on a regular basis in the near future.