Former Islington BC Slavisa Gegic fighter visits his old club

Published: 8:00 AM August 2, 2021 Updated: 8:30 AM August 2, 2021

Former Islington Boxing Club boxer Slavisa Gegic paid a visit to his old club.

Gegic dropped by to present a pair of tickets for his pro debut on Saturday, August 7 2021 at York Hall, Bethnal Green promoted by Mo Prior.

In what has become a recent tradition at the club, IBC treat a member of their Junior Competitive Squad to a night of professional boxing, which features a former member of the club - usually their pro debut or a title contest.

Brady Loftus, 14, was chosen unanimously by the Junior Club Coaches to be the recipient of two tickets to the much-anticipated debut of Gegic, which will also feature former National Elite Champion Masood Abdullah in his second pro contest - an ex-amateur with IBC and teammate of Gegic.

Brady Loftus and Slavisa Gegic - Credit: Islington BC

Gegic said: “I was honoured to present Brady with the pair of tickets to my debut, he is a good choice and was clearly delighted to be chosen. My training camp has been great, and I can’t wait to finally make my pro debut.”

It is Brady’s first professional boxing show. H he will be attending with mum Dawn and dad Jim.

Gegic is no stranger to the club. He now coaches the club’s Senior Academy and Recreational Boxing classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

The club will be doing a similar presentation for the next time Masood Abdullah boxes.