Former Islington BC Slavisa Gegic fighter visits his old club
- Credit: Islington BC
Former Islington Boxing Club boxer Slavisa Gegic paid a visit to his old club.
Gegic dropped by to present a pair of tickets for his pro debut on Saturday, August 7 2021 at York Hall, Bethnal Green promoted by Mo Prior.
In what has become a recent tradition at the club, IBC treat a member of their Junior Competitive Squad to a night of professional boxing, which features a former member of the club - usually their pro debut or a title contest.
Brady Loftus, 14, was chosen unanimously by the Junior Club Coaches to be the recipient of two tickets to the much-anticipated debut of Gegic, which will also feature former National Elite Champion Masood Abdullah in his second pro contest - an ex-amateur with IBC and teammate of Gegic.
Gegic said: “I was honoured to present Brady with the pair of tickets to my debut, he is a good choice and was clearly delighted to be chosen. My training camp has been great, and I can’t wait to finally make my pro debut.”
You may also want to watch:
It is Brady’s first professional boxing show. H he will be attending with mum Dawn and dad Jim.
Gegic is no stranger to the club. He now coaches the club’s Senior Academy and Recreational Boxing classes on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
Most Read
- 1 Emirates pop-up Covid-19 vaccine clinic opens for a second time
- 2 Key road closed: Hackney and Islington travel news July 31 - August 6
- 3 Lidl opens! First shoppers enjoy Finsbury Park supermarket
- 4 Arsenal start pre-season with win over Chelsea but dealt blow with Jordan Nobbs injury
- 5 Covid-19 cases start to drop off in Islington
- 6 Hundreds gather for Tony Eastlake funeral in Islington
- 7 GMB stops funding London Labour over Islington caretaker sacking
- 8 Historic Archway site set for major housing development after land sale
- 9 Police investigation criticised as officer who knelt on suspect is let off
- 10 Jungle Cruise (12A)
The club will be doing a similar presentation for the next time Masood Abdullah boxes.