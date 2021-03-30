Four Arsenal stars named in England squad

Published: 5:48 PM March 30, 2021

Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs is tackled by Tottenham Hotspur's Kit Graham (left) during the FA Women's Super League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday March 27, 2021. - Credit: PA

Four Arsenal players have been included in the England squad for the matches with France and Canada next month.

Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy, Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead have been included in the 24 player squad.

England play France in Caen on April, 9 before hosting Canada at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke on April, 13.

Beth Mead was originally left out of the game with Northern Ireland in February but due to injuries was drafted in but was an unused substitute.

On her inclusion this time round interim boss Hege Riise said: "Her player report card was better this time around, we have seen her in the previous camp and she was good that's why we are giving her another opportunity to come in, and she's also played a lot of league games in between the two camps."

You may also want to watch:

Mead has won 25 caps for England scoring 8 goals in the process and was part of the squad that won the 2019 SheBelieves Cup and featured at the World Cup.

Williamson has 18 international caps to her name since making her debut against Russia in June 2018.

Arsenal's Leah Williamson during the FA Women's Super League match at Kingsmeadow, London. Picture date: Wednesday February 10, 2021. - Credit: PA

Box to box midfielder Nobbs holds 64 caps and has netted six goals for her country. She has been a key member to the England squad since making her debut in March 2013.

Wubben-Moy made her debut last time out against Northern Ireland as she came on for Williamson for the final fifteen minutes.

"We have such an exciting group of players," Riise said. "Many have enormous major tournament experience and others have proven themselves capable of competing for England at the highest level.

"It was very important for us to secure fixtures against top opponents in France and Canada. France are currently ranked third in the world and Canada are eighth, so this international window will really test our squad against some of the best in the world.

"This is crucial as we move closer to the Tokyo Olympics, but also important as we continue to prepare this squad to compete at the home Euro's next year and the World Cup in 2023.

"I look forward to two exciting fixtures and the opportunity of challenging every player to impress us and stake their claim for a place in the shortlist for GB Football.

"I have also been watching very closely those players from the home nations who are in contention for the GB squad and I will continue to do so right up until we shortlist next month."

Both matches are live on BBC Four, the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Full England squad:

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley, Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Niamh Charles, Rachel Daly, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes, Millie Turner, Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Midfielders: Fran Kirby, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Georgia Stanway, Keira Walsh.

Forwards: Bethany England, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Ella Toone, Ellen White.