Four Arsenal stars named in England squad for World Cup qualifiers

Published: 11:43 AM October 13, 2021

Four Arsenal stars have been named in the England squad for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup qualification games with Northern Ireland and Latvia. Lotte Wubben-Moy, Leah Williamson, Nikita Parris and Beth Mead have been included in Sarina Wiegman‘s squad while Jordan Nobbs misses out on this occasion.

Arsenal's Nikita Parris - Credit: PA

England are top of their 2023 World Cup qualifying group, having beaten North Macedonia 8-0 in Southampton before a 10-0 victory in Luxembourg.

On Nobbs omission the New England boss said: “She hasn’t played many minutes with her club, but we always keep an eye on her and we know her history with the national team.

“She’s really close to getting on the squad but she needs to get more minutes.”

Williamson, who captained the Lionesses last time out has been named as a midfielder, with the manager adding: “She has the qualities to adapt herself to the two positions she plays in. I've only worked with her on the national team once, so I need more time to see what fits best for the team and also in relation to other players."

England will play Northern Ireland at Wembley Stadium on October 23 in their first competitive fixture at the stadium.

“After a wonderful start to our World Cup qualifying campaign last month, we are incredibly excited to play our first competitive fixture at Wembley Stadium.

"The incredible atmosphere our supporters generated at St Mary's Stadium for our match against North Macedonia gave our players and staff a tremendous lift, so the prospect of playing in front of thousands of fans at our national stadium later this month will be a special moment,Northern Ireland have made strong progress in recent years, qualifying earlier this year for the 2022 home UEFA Women's Euro’s.

"On top of that, their recent 4-0 victory over Latvia shows the strength of their team and their determination to qualify for the World Cup.

“I can't wait to get back together with our squad this weekend. Every player showed great ability and the collective positivity and ambition within the group was fantastic to see.

"We do still have one or two injuries to key players to contend with, but the depth in our squad is very strong. We hope to give our supporters more reasons to celebrate this month as we continue our progress towards qualification."

Williamson has won 22 caps for England so far while Mead has 28 caps scoring 9 goals , Parris has represented her country on 54 occasions finding the net 15 times while Wubben-Moy has won 4 caps after making her debut against Northern Ireland in February.

Meanwhile Jennifer Beattie has been included in the Scotland squad for their World Cup qualifier with Hungary and friendly against Sweden.

Beattie who has played four matches for the Gunners in the WSL this season and scored once against Reading could be set for her 61st and 62nd caps if she features in both games.

On loan Arsenal full-back Lisa Evans has also been included in the squad.

Vivianne Miedema has also made the Netherlands squad for their games with Cyprus and Belarus, as the Dutch record goal scorer who has 84 goals for her country could win her 104th cap over the course of both games.

Both games are away from home for the Dutch with Cyprus on October 22 and Belarus on Tuesday October 26.

Anna Patten and on loan Arsenal goalkeeper Fran Stenson have been selected in an England under 23 team for a game against Belgium in Tubize.

That game takes place on Monday, October 25.

Full England squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Everton).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Jessica Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City).



