Four Arsenal stars selected in Sarina Wiegman’s first England squad

Arsenal's Leah Williamson challenges for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday September 5, 2021. - Credit: PA

Four Arsenal players have been named in Sarina Wiegman’s first England squad ahead of the 2023 FIFA World Cup qualifiers this month.

Nikita Parris, Lotte-Wubben Moy, Leah Williamson and Beth Mead who hit a brace against Chelsea on Sunday have all been included in the squad for the games against North Macedonia and Luxembourg.

Arsenal's Beth Mead during The Mind Series match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday August 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

Wiegman's first match as England's new head coach is against North Macedonia at Southampton's St Mary's Stadium on September 17.

The Lionesses then travel to Luxembourg for their second qualifier on Tuesday, September 21.

Wiegman said: "I'm extremely excited to get started. After leading Netherlands in the Olympic Games, it has been a quick turnaround to get ready for this important camp with England and the start of our 2023 World Cup qualifying campaign.

"Our coaching team and scouts have done a tremendous job in ensuring me and Arjan Veurink my assistant coach who joins me from the Netherlands, are fully prepared."

Mead has won 26 caps for England scoring 8 goals in the process and was part of the squad that won the 2019 SheBelieves Cup and featured at the World Cup.

Williamson has 20 international caps to her name since making her debut against Russia in June 2018 and has become a regular starter in the team.

The 24-year-old has been called up as a midfielder for the squad as she’s expected to fill in for the injured Kiera Walsh in that area.

Wubben-Moy has two caps to her name after making her debut against Northern Ireland in February she also featured against France in a 3-1 defeat back in April.

Arsenal’s summer signing Parris has netted 14 times in 52 England caps and is one of the more experienced players in the squad.

Jordan Nobbs misses out due to the ankle injury she sustained in pre-season against Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been included in new Netherlands manager Mark Parsons first squad for their matches with the Czech Republic and Iceland.