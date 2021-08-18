Four Arsenal Women fixtures selected for TV Broadcast

Published: 10:30 AM August 18, 2021

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. - Credit: PA

Four Arsenal Women fixtures have been confirmed for live TV coverage both on Sky Sports and the BBC.

The opening match of the season against current champions Chelsea has been selected for a 12.30 kick off time on Sunday September 5 as the match will be held at the Emirates Stadium.

On Sunday, September 26 the Gunners host last season's runners-up Manchester City at Meadow Park that match will also be broadcast on Sky Sports with a kick off time of 6.45pm.

On Sunday, October 3 the Gunners are on the road to the second city to play Aston Villa at Villa Park for a 12.30 kick off with that game being broadcast on BBC Two.

The final game announced so far for Arsenal is the home game against Everton on Sunday, October 9 with a 3pm kick off.

The new broadcast deal secured with Sky Sports will show all 12 clubs in the opening five rounds and the BBC who will bring the league to BBC One and BBC Two for the first time will show more live matches than ever before.

Manchester United v Reading will kick start the season when it begins on Friday, September 3 with a 7.45 kick off time.

Matches not selected for broadcast are available to watch live for free on the FA Player, all highlights and full match replays will be available on the platform the following day.

Karen Carney, who won over 100 caps for the Lionesses, joins as the lead pundit for the new season while Caroline Barker will become the lead presenter for the WSL on Sky Sports.

Lynsey Hooper joins as the WSL reporter and commentator Seb Hutchinson also joins ahead of the new season.

The deal will see Sky Sports show at least 35 games exclusively live per season and further strengthens the broadcaster's commitment to women's sport.

Full TV schedule on Sky and BBC:

Friday September 3 - Manchester United vs Reading, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday September 5 - Arsenal vs Chelsea, kick-off 12.30pm

Saturday September 11 - West Ham vs Aston Villa, kick-off 11.30am

Sunday September 12 - Manchester City vs Tottenham, kick-off 6.45pm

Saturday September 25 - Everton vs Birmingham, kick-off 11.30am

Sunday September 26 - Arsenal vs Manchester City, kick-off 6.45pm

Saturday October 2 - Chelsea vs Brighton, kick-off 11.30am

Sunday October 3 - Birmingham vs Manchester United, kick-off 6.45pm

Sunday October 9 - Chelsea vs Leicester, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday October 9 - Arsenal vs Everton, kick-off 3.00pm

Everton v Manchester City - BBC One, 4 September (13:30 BST).

Chelsea v Everton - BBC Two, 12 September (12:30 BST).

Manchester United v Chelsea - BBC Two, 26 September (12:30 BST).

Aston Villa v Arsenal - BBC Two, 3 October (12:30 BST).

Manchester United v Manchester City - BBC One, 9 October (13:30 BST).