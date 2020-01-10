Islington youngsters enjoy free Sports Festival

Islington youngsters enjoyed a Christmas Sports Festival at Sobell Leisure Centre.

The free event, organised by local charity The Access to Sports Project, saw more than 350 youngsters take part in a variety of sports and physical activities.

There were taster sessions in trampolining, ice skating, boxing, dance and basketball as well as football tournament as the children enjoyed a sporty end to the year.

The event was part of the Erasmus+ Encouraging Girls Participation in Sports Project which is designed to increase awareness and help tackle high drop-out rates of girls in sport and physical activity.

Organiser Sean Burke said: "It was great to see more than 100 girls take part in the event. The EGPiS project has been a fantastic success and has seen more than 20 local coaches trained to support new programmes like this.

"Long-term programmes like this will help to promote girls' participation in sports which is the aim."

For more information contact the Access to Sports Project 020 7686 8812 or www.accesstosports.org.uk or www.egpis.eu.