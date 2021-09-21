Frida Maanum 'very happy' she choose to join Arsenal

Published: 10:29 AM September 21, 2021

Arsenal's Frida Maanum (centre) controls the ball under pressure during the FA Women's Super League match at Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading. - Credit: PA

Frida Maanum says she is 'very happy' that she choose to join Arsenal this summer after making a bright start to her career at the Gunners.

Maanum has played key roles In the Champions League and the two opening Women’s Super League wins over Chelsea and Reading.

“I'm very happy that I ended up joining Arsenal. When choosing a team to join, the important factor for me was, which players they have, how they want to play football, Arsenal style suits me well.

“There are top players in every position, so there’s a noticeable increase of the pace in training.

"In the beginning, it was a bit hard to adjust, but it's incredibly fun to be able to compete with the best every day and feel that you're developing."

Maanum who played her 39th international match when Norway rolled over Armenia in the first World Cup qualifier and won 10-0 last Thursday has already made a great impression with the Gunners faithful.

National team manager Martin Sjögren believes Maanum has made a good career choice.

“She went from Norwegian football to the Swedish league when Linköping was a top team, she established herself there and was very good the last two seasons.

"It made it possible to take the next step,not everyone works just as thoroughly when changing clubs and not everyone has the opportunity to choose either but Maanum's career planning has been absolutely excellent.”

He went on to add: “Jonas Eidevall was interested in bringing Frida to Rosengård when he trained them. He has a good eye for Frida and sees that she fits well with his playing style.

"Now she can test herself against better players than in Sweden both in matches and training.

"It's evolving for her and it's cool to see that things are going so well for Frida.”