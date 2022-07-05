Gabriel Jesus solves Arsenal's striking conundrum

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (right) is tackled by Arsenal's Hector Bellerin during a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium - Credit: PA

Arsenal have finally announced the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, ending the Gunners’ search for a new striker.

The 25-year-old Brazilian joins on a five-year-deal for a fee reportedly in the region of £45 million, having scored 95 goals and registered 46 assists in 233 games for the Premier League champions.

The deal seemingly ends Arsenal’s hunt for a new number 9, having lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January, Alexandre Lacazette on a free transfer to Lyon, and re-signing Eddie Nketiah to a new long-term deal.

Jesus brings proven Premier League experience and quality, with goals on the biggest stage including against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals.

The concerns around Jesus revolve around his finishing, having underperformed his expected goal tally in multiple years with City, but Mikel Arteta will hope that a regular run in the side will help him build confidence and turn his finishing around.

Whilst finishing is a big part of a striker’s game, there’s no doubt that Jesus will still be a threat for Arsenal, displaying good passing, dribbling and aerial ability, whilst also offering elite pressing off the ball, allowing Arteta's side to play higher up the field and dominate games.

Jesus provides undoubted quality up top as Arteta continues to improve the side, with Nketiah set to feature as the back-up striker for the upcoming season, fresh off of a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 5-1 pre-season opener behind closed doors against Ipswich Town.

Nketiah is set to benefit from more opportunities himself, having impressed during Arsenal’s end to the 2021-22 campaign and earning himself a new deal.

Arsenal have solved their striker conundrum for around £45 million plus wages, leaving them flexibility to move more players in the market.

The next priority needs to be left-sided defensive cover with Kieran Tierney an injury risk and Nuno Tavares and Pablo Mari putting in some shaky displays last season.

Arsenal must also focus on outgoings, with a number of players returning from loan who likely will not feature during the upcoming season.

It has been a good start to the window from Arsenal, with hopefully plenty more to come.