Darts: Galvin inspires N19 to stunning win

PUBLISHED: 17:09 14 November 2019

Jimmy Galvin impressed for N19 in their Archway Darts League win over Kennedy's (pic James Martin)

Archant

N19 reignited their title pursuit in the Archway League as they edged out champions Kennedy's 8-7 in Holloway.

Jimmy Galvin, in memory of late brother Johnny, was man of the match for the victors as high-scoring bouts steered N19 to their most outstanding win in recent history.

Meanwhile, Old Oak's purple patch continued as they hammered the hapless Slattery's 12-3, as Chris Cahill's troops notched their fourth win in five as they strive to make up ground on the pacesetters.

And in a hair-raiser at the Nicholas Nickelby, Zac Chapman's well-drilled darters picked up a scalp as they claimed an 8-7 home win over Doyles, with the victors' ice-cool temperament on vital doubles steering them to a third victory on the spin.

Irrepressible Boston Arms displayed their winning potency with an emphatic 9-6 home triumph over Royal Oak, as 2018 Singles Cup winner Stuart Pickles led the way with a high three-dart average.

