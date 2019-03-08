Darts: Galvin inspires N19 to stunning win
PUBLISHED: 17:09 14 November 2019
Archant
N19 reignited their title pursuit in the Archway League as they edged out champions Kennedy's 8-7 in Holloway.
Jimmy Galvin, in memory of late brother Johnny, was man of the match for the victors as high-scoring bouts steered N19 to their most outstanding win in recent history.
Meanwhile, Old Oak's purple patch continued as they hammered the hapless Slattery's 12-3, as Chris Cahill's troops notched their fourth win in five as they strive to make up ground on the pacesetters.
And in a hair-raiser at the Nicholas Nickelby, Zac Chapman's well-drilled darters picked up a scalp as they claimed an 8-7 home win over Doyles, with the victors' ice-cool temperament on vital doubles steering them to a third victory on the spin.
Irrepressible Boston Arms displayed their winning potency with an emphatic 9-6 home triumph over Royal Oak, as 2018 Singles Cup winner Stuart Pickles led the way with a high three-dart average.