Gary Lewin appointed head of medicine for Arsenal Women

Published: 4:07 PM July 6, 2021

Arsenal manager George Graham (c) celebrates victory with physiotherapist Gary Lewin (l) and assistant manager Theo Foley (r) - Credit: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

Arsenal Women have appointed Gary Lewin as the head of medicine and sports science for the club.

Lewin has worked with the women’s team on a consultancy basis in previous seasons and regularly treated players in the clinic he runs with Colin Lewin, who also spent over 20 years with Arsenal.

This comes after the club revealed their plans to support the women's team further ahead of the 2021-22 season after the appointment of Jonas Eidevall as the new head coach.

Gary Lewin joined Arsenal as the First Team Physiotherapist in September 1986.

He remained at the Gunners for 22 years before he left for a full-time role at the Football Association in August 2008.

Lewin has worked with Arsenal Women before as the physio on a part-time basis until 2018.

Arsenal Women have suffered numerous soft tissue injuries in the last couple of seasons and Lewin is considered as something of an expert in the area.