Gosling badminton club hoping to welcome an influx of new players

Published: 3:30 PM September 17, 2021

An LGBTQ badminton club from Islington has been highlighted for its approach to inclusivity in sport - and looks forward to welcoming an influx of new players following a brilliant summer of sport.

With London a hub for the sport, Gosling Badminton Club is just one of the 106 Badminton England clubs in Middlesex, with more than 2,450 members that engage with the sport.

Many, however have been prevented from taking part due to the pandemic. As a predominantly indoor sport, badminton suffered heavily during multiple lockdowns, with the majority of clubs unable to open until July this year, and a large number are still unable to reopen.

Ubaid-ul Rahman, chairman at Gosling BC, reflected on the devastating effects of the pandemic, and how the sport is coming back.

“When the lockdowns began, we were determined to do whatever what was necessary to ensure regular engagement with our members," he said.

"We knew the health and wellbeing benefits our sessions provided and we knew these lockdowns will have a detrimental impact on the mental health of some of our players.

“We began by setting up regular online quizzes that kept us social and interacting with one another. Committee members also took a training course in mental health to better understand signs of mental difficulties and what can be done to better support our members.

"We also kept close contact with our Badminton England engagement manager for additional support.

“The club did an LGBT+ History Month event that brought all the previous generations of Goslings together since the 1980s to talk about the history of the club, the journey, and the impact the club has had on so many lives, creating lasting friendships.

"This also showed our newer players the legacy of the club and what being part of Goslings means to each and every one of us.



“Looking forward, every week we are seeing new faces come and take part in our sessions, particularly from younger players and female players which is brilliant.”

This week sees the launch of The Big Hit week, which will see Badminton England clubs host a series of events across the country in order to get members back on court and playing after the pandemic, while seeking to introduce the sport to a host of new faces.

To find out more about The Big Hit week, visit www.badmintonengland.co.uk