Jonas Eidevall 'proud' of Arsenal’s performance away at HB Koge

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says he was 'proud' of Arsenal’s performance in their 5-1 victory away to HB Koge on Wednesday evening in the Champions League.

The Gunners sailed to a routine victory in Denmark with goals from Steph Catley, Nikita Parris, Caitlin Foord, Anna Patten and Jordan Nobbs.

Eidevall said: “I told them i was proud of their performance. We saw when Koge played Barcelona that they are not an easy team to break down and you need to have patience but not to stress on the ball and give away counter attacking opportunities because they are very strong on that.

"It’s a combination of having speed and movement and having players behind the ball. It’s not easy, the few times we made mistakes they looked very dangerous.

"We didn’t give away many of those situations and that’s credit to the players and shows how focused and prepared they were.”

Even when the game was won for Arsenal they didn’t take their foot of the gas and went to score more goals.

“It is important to keep going and for us to form good habits and keep trying to do the right thing. If you don’t do it all the time it can become hard to know when to do it and that’s not a good way to go, I’m all in.”

Patten scored her first ever goal in the Champions League when she got on the end of a cross from Foord to slam the ball into the top corner.

“I was very happy to see her score, the competition is tough to get playing time at Arsenal and Anna has worked really hard in training.

"It was nice that she had the opportunity to come on and score, it was great for the team as well as her.”

Eidevall was asked about the players belief in his philosophy and on that he responded: “It is 100 percent down to the players, they work so hard together and they are a privilege to coach.”

Arsenal had a good away support with Eidevall full of praise for the supporters.

“They were Amazing, it helps so much to create atmosphere and belief in the players. In games like this you realise what a privilege it is to represent a club like Arsenal, it has felt like we are doing it together with the fans since the beginning and it was a great feeling to see that.”

Arsenal take on Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow (Saturday November 13) in the Women’s Super League while they are back in Champions League action on Wednesday at game to HB Koge.