London Heathside enjoy best-ever Middlesex Cross-Country Championships

London Heathside enjoyed their most successful Middlesex Cross-Country Championships ever, taking 13 medals in total.

Rebecca Piggott took gold in the senior women’s race in a time of 30 minutes and 12 seconds.

There was a gold too for Jem O’Flaherty (19.10) in the men’s under-20 race, with Liam Garrett (19.21) and Sefyu Jamaal (19.23) making it an all-Heathside top three.

There were silver medals for Spike Blake (10.48) and Thomas Archer in the boys’ under-13 and boys’ under-15 races respectively.

There was also plenty of team success for Heathside as Bunting contributed to a gold medal in the women’s event and further gold medals were won by the men’s under-20s and the under-11, under-13 and under-15 boys’ teams.

The under-15 girls’ team took silver in their race, while the under-17 boys’ squad came third in their division in a solid start to the New Year.