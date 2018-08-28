London Heathside enjoy best-ever Middlesex Cross-Country Championships
PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 January 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
The latest news from the London Heathside Athletics Club
London Heathside enjoyed their most successful Middlesex Cross-Country Championships ever, taking 13 medals in total.
Rebecca Piggott took gold in the senior women’s race in a time of 30 minutes and 12 seconds.
There was a gold too for Jem O’Flaherty (19.10) in the men’s under-20 race, with Liam Garrett (19.21) and Sefyu Jamaal (19.23) making it an all-Heathside top three.
There were silver medals for Spike Blake (10.48) and Thomas Archer in the boys’ under-13 and boys’ under-15 races respectively.
There was also plenty of team success for Heathside as Bunting contributed to a gold medal in the women’s event and further gold medals were won by the men’s under-20s and the under-11, under-13 and under-15 boys’ teams.
The under-15 girls’ team took silver in their race, while the under-17 boys’ squad came third in their division in a solid start to the New Year.