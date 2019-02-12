Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Harriers’ Davidson enjoys memorable Middlesex championship

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 March 2019

The victorious Highgate Harriers M50 team at the Middlesex Cross-Country Masters Championships (pic: Martin Black)

The victorious Highgate Harriers M50 team at the Middlesex Cross-Country Masters Championships (pic: Martin Black)

Archant

The latest news from the Highgate Harriers Athletics Club

Highgate Harriers’ Alex Davidson collected two gold medals in the M50 category at the Middlesex Cross-Country Masters Championships.

Davidson finished in a time of 39 minutes and 18 seconds to win an individual gold medal in his age group.

The Harriers man then combined with club colleagues John O’Shea (44.18), Chris Bailey (51.32) and Martin Black (56.20) to take top honours in the team event.

To cap a memorable championship, Davidson was then named in the England squad for their upcoming Home International fixture.

Harriers’ Sarah Bailey, meanwhile, took an individual gold medal in the F45 category after clocking a time of 33.11.

Elsewhere, Braham Pochee came second at the Morning Chasers 10k after finishing in 35.43 in Regents Park.

Rising high jump star Dominic Ogbechie produced another personal best to win the UK Indoor Junior Championships last month.

The 16-year-old won the national title with an effort 7.59m, surpassing his previous mark of 7.53m that Ogbechie set last year.

Most Read

Gospel Oak to Barking: Trains to run every 30 minutes on shambolic Overground line as Class 710s still not ready

A Class 710 train on a late night testing run on the Gospel Oak to Barking Line. Picture: TfL

Substance sprayed on Overground train at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury leaves passengers ‘wheezing with eyes stinging’

Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station. Picture: Matt Buck/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Autistic boy ‘discriminated against and left to play Nintendo DS’ at St Mary’s Islington C of E Primary School

Stock image of a Nintendo DS. Picture: sa?a??a? ???s?? / Flikr Creative Commons

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman condemns assault on Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn at Visit My Mosque Day. Picture: Labour Party

Monero Kids Boutique: Businesswoman opens Dalston store selling hand-crafted black dolls

Sandra Monero with the dolls she designs and dresses at her Balls Pond Road shop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Gospel Oak to Barking: Trains to run every 30 minutes on shambolic Overground line as Class 710s still not ready

A Class 710 train on a late night testing run on the Gospel Oak to Barking Line. Picture: TfL

Substance sprayed on Overground train at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury leaves passengers ‘wheezing with eyes stinging’

Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station. Picture: Matt Buck/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY-SA 2.0

Autistic boy ‘discriminated against and left to play Nintendo DS’ at St Mary’s Islington C of E Primary School

Stock image of a Nintendo DS. Picture: sa?a??a? ???s?? / Flikr Creative Commons

Finsbury Park Mosque chairman condemns assault on Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn at Visit My Mosque Day. Picture: Labour Party

Monero Kids Boutique: Businesswoman opens Dalston store selling hand-crafted black dolls

Sandra Monero with the dolls she designs and dresses at her Balls Pond Road shop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Harriers’ Davidson enjoys memorable Middlesex championship

The victorious Highgate Harriers M50 team at the Middlesex Cross-Country Masters Championships (pic: Martin Black)

EUROPA LEAGUE: Matteo Guendouzi issues rallying cry ahead of Rennes v Arsenal saying ‘I fight for my team and play with my heart’

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi PA

EUROPA LEAGUE: Matteo Guendouzi and Unai Emery speak before Rennes v Arsenal

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi (right) and Chelsea's Pedro (left) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, PA

Cumberland bounce back with success over Team Bath

Action from Cumberland's win over Team Bath Toucans in Premier League Two (pic: Cumberland NC)

Album review: David Gray – Gold in a Brass Age

Gold in a Brass Age is David Gray's first album in five years.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists