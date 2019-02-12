Harriers’ Davidson enjoys memorable Middlesex championship

The victorious Highgate Harriers M50 team at the Middlesex Cross-Country Masters Championships

Highgate Harriers’ Alex Davidson collected two gold medals in the M50 category at the Middlesex Cross-Country Masters Championships.

Davidson finished in a time of 39 minutes and 18 seconds to win an individual gold medal in his age group.

The Harriers man then combined with club colleagues John O’Shea (44.18), Chris Bailey (51.32) and Martin Black (56.20) to take top honours in the team event.

To cap a memorable championship, Davidson was then named in the England squad for their upcoming Home International fixture.

Harriers’ Sarah Bailey, meanwhile, took an individual gold medal in the F45 category after clocking a time of 33.11.

Elsewhere, Braham Pochee came second at the Morning Chasers 10k after finishing in 35.43 in Regents Park.

Rising high jump star Dominic Ogbechie produced another personal best to win the UK Indoor Junior Championships last month.

The 16-year-old won the national title with an effort 7.59m, surpassing his previous mark of 7.53m that Ogbechie set last year.