Highgate Harriers prove their credentials at England 10k Championships

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 April 2019

The latest news from the local athletics scene (pic: Tony Benton)

Archant

Harriers came third in the team event on the south coast

Highgate Harriers continue to show they are amongst the best road running teams in the country with third place at the Brighton 10k on Sunday.

The event doubled as the English Road Running Championships and Roger Poolman demonstrated both his improvements and his ability as a class runner, finishing inside 30 minutes for 10k while rubbing shoulders with international athletes.

Poolman came eighth in a personal best time of 29 minutes and 10 seconds, while the other quartet who did so well were all in personal best times in the field of over 2,500.

Chris Rainsford was 30th in 30.21, while Rob Wilson came 38th in 30.48 with another improved run.

Alex Lepretre clocked 30.58 in Brighton, while Sean Renfer came home in a time of 32.19.

Hannah Viner, Highgate's leading women's cross-country and road runner this year, completed the course in 34.27.

Further afield, Dan Higgins, an over-40 runner with experience of fast London races went out to the United States to complete the famous Boston Marathon on Monday.

Higgins clocked a new best time of two hours, 33 minutes and 43 seconds to place 165th out of over 25,000 finishers.

The City of London Highgate Harriers Early Season Open took place at Parliament Hill Fields last week.

It was interesting to note both ends of the completive scale in age had success.

Tony Richards, the oldest competitor as an over-65 athlete, used a 5k shot put and hurled the implement out to 9.84m, before coming second in the discus with 35.67m.

Another to win was under-15 athlete Aisha Mohammed-Mariche, who put his 3k shot put out to 9.92m.

Amy Rutherford was fourth in the 300m in 47.44, while Alexander Evelegh was second in the 300m in 36.0.

In the 800m, Eddie Fairhurst ran two minutes and 14 seconds for a new personal best to come second.

In the 5000m, Sean McLaughlin won in 17.02 with Jack Matthewman of Highgate Harrier third in 17.11.

In the higher-claim 5000m, Fergal Smithwick finished third in 15.31, with Barnaby Walker seventh in 15.54.

The winner in the high jump, in a personal best of 1.75m, was Sean Poceng-Engena, while Clara Mee was third with 1.45m.

