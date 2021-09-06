Opinion
Arsenal’s transfer window reviewed: How would you score the Gunners?
- Credit: PA
Arsenal spent £149.04 million, according to Transfermarkt, by the close of the transfer window last Tuesday - the highest in the Premier League. But was their summer a success?
The Gunners signed six players in total: Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu.
The strategy of Arsenal’s targets was clear. To sign players aged 23 and under with strong mental and physical attributes, each with the potential to develop alongside Mikel Arteta’s project.
Should Arteta’s project falter and a new manager take over, Arsenal will have a number of promising, versatile players to carry them forward.
Ramsdale adds depth in goal whilst providing a challenger to Bernd Leno after the German shot stopper had a difficult campaign last year.
You may also want to watch:
White and Tomiyasu come in as first choice defensive options, building on the foundations Arteta put in place last season - while Nuno Tavares provides much needed cover for the injury prone Kieran Tierney.
Lokonga offers Arteta a different dynamic option in midfield and a potential partner for Thomas Partey.
Most Read
- 1 Farringdon pub kitted out just like the Nag's Head to mark Only Fools and Horses anniversary
- 2 Guilty: 'Disgruntled tenant' who harassed Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry
- 3 Unique Islington flat with refurbished WW2 bunker goes on the market
- 4 A look back at one hundred years of Islington Council architecture
- 5 Finsbury Park murder suspect in court after woman’s body found beside major road
- 6 Islington Council spend on agency staff 'likely to exceed £24m'
- 7 Covid delays Finsbury Park murder suspect's bail hearing
- 8 Arsenal start WSL season with thrilling victory over champions Chelsea
- 9 Man dies in Islington flat fire
- 10 Travel news this week for Hackney and Islington
Odegaard brings vision and creativity which Arsenal have sorely lacked in their opening games and his combination play with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe will excite the fans.
Arsenal also extended the contracts of Tierney, Smith Rowe and Granit Xhaka.
On the outgoings front, Arsenal made only one sale: Joe Willock to Newcastle for £26.46 million.
The deal sets an example of how Arsenal should be using their academy to make significant profits.
Hector Bellerin, William Saliba, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Reiss Nelson and Alex Runarsson were each loaned out, while Willian agreed to a mutual termination of his contract.
The main failing of Arsenal’s transfer window has been the lack of outgoings, particularly sales.
The Gunners are left with a bloated squad in a season without European Football.
Overall Arsenal’s transfer window gets a seven out of 10.
Despite the lack of outgoings, the signings and extensions provide Arsenal with a young and exciting core which gives the team hope both in the short term and the future.