Arsenal’s transfer window reviewed: How would you score the Gunners?

Adam Perry

Published: 3:30 PM September 6, 2021   
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the Carabao Cup second round match at The Hawthorns, West B

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale during the Carabao Cup second round match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Wednesday August 25, 2021. - Credit: PA

Arsenal spent £149.04 million, according to Transfermarkt, by the close of the transfer window last Tuesday - the highest in the Premier League. But was their summer a success? 

The Gunners signed six players in total: Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu.  

The strategy of Arsenal’s targets was clear. To sign players aged 23 and under with strong mental and physical attributes, each with the potential to develop alongside Mikel Arteta’s project. 

Should Arteta’s project falter and a new manager take over, Arsenal will have a number of promising, versatile players to carry them forward. 

Ramsdale adds depth in goal whilst providing a challenger to Bernd Leno after the German shot stopper had a difficult campaign last year.

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (right) and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard during the Premier League mat

Manchester City's Bernardo Silva (right) and Arsenal's Martin Odegaard during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. - Credit: PA


White and Tomiyasu come in as first choice defensive options, building on the foundations Arteta put in place last season - while Nuno Tavares provides much needed cover for the injury prone Kieran Tierney. 

Lokonga offers Arteta a different dynamic option in midfield and a potential partner for Thomas Partey.  

Odegaard brings vision and creativity which Arsenal have sorely lacked in their opening games and his combination play with Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe will excite the fans. 

Arsenal also extended the contracts of Tierney, Smith Rowe and Granit Xhaka. 

On the outgoings front, Arsenal made only one sale: Joe Willock to Newcastle for £26.46 million.

The deal sets an example of how Arsenal should be using their academy to make significant profits.  

Hector Bellerin, William Saliba, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Reiss Nelson and Alex Runarsson were each loaned out, while Willian agreed to a mutual termination of his contract. 

Arsenal's Ben White during The Mind Series match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture d

Arsenal's Ben White during The Mind Series match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday August 8, 2021. - Credit: PA

The main failing of Arsenal’s transfer window has been the lack of outgoings, particularly sales.

The Gunners are left with a bloated squad in a season without European Football. 

Overall Arsenal’s transfer window gets a seven out of 10.

Despite the lack of outgoings, the signings and extensions provide Arsenal with a young and exciting core which gives the team hope both in the short term and the future. 

