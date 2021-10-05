How you could get yourself spotted by Arsenal football scouts

Published: 12:28 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 12:41 PM October 5, 2021

Budding footballers now have the chance to get themselves noticed by Premier League side Arsenal.

STATSports has signed a deal with Arsenal to enable all players at all levels to use the exact same technology and share data with the Gunners.

Arsenal have used STATSports for over a decade with the men’s team, women’s team and throughout the academy from U12’s – U19’s, to maintain and improve player performance.

The Gunners first team use STATSports every day, including players such as Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who came up through the academy.

The pod captures data from the player after every session including total distance, max speeds, high speed running distance, intensity and fatigue levels. Anyone who uses the pod and registers outstanding data results will be referred to Arsenal.

Arsenal’s academy manager, Per Mertesacker, said: “We’re really excited by this partnership. STATSports have played a key role in developing the physical performance of our players for more than a decade.

“We take great pride in the development of all our players. The ability to monitor the physical capabilities of players from a young age is crucial to their continued progress to become a strong young gunner.

“Year-on-year, players' physical outputs are increasing. They are running further, faster and are more efficient movers than ever before so it is important that the club are able to develop players capable of withstanding the needs of the modern game.

“We use STATSports technology for every team from U12s through to the first team. The physicality of the modern game is growing more intense every season. It's vital players can meet that standard. STATSports is an integral tool in conditioning and educating the players on these demands.

“The fact aspiring players are now able to benchmark themselves against players at Arsenal by using The STATSports Arsenal FC Edition pod is a big step forward for the club.”

Sean O Connor, co-founder of STATSports, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring this innovation to the market, and as a long-standing client, we’re thrilled that Arsenal are the first to develop this revolutionary concept with us.

“It’s important to note that some of the club’s brightest talents have used our technology since their early days at the academy.

“It is as essential as shin guards and boots in today’s game and now young, aspiring players everywhere can benefit from this technology and support in a player’s journey to become a professional footballer.

“The potential for the STATSports Arsenal FC Edition is massive, we firmly believe that we can unearth talent that would previously have gone unnoticed.”