Islington & Camden district boys lift Bower Cup title for first time since 1964 season!
PUBLISHED: 12:46 04 May 2019
Archant
Islington & Camden under-14s made history by winning the Middlesex Schools’ Football League’s Bower Cup for the first time since 1964.
And success was made even greater by the fact the title was won by the same team which had lifted the Compton Cup a year earlier.
Facing West London in a title decider, I&C began well and forced saves from the visiting keeper, with the deadlock broken by Mason Wilson-Braithwaite, who curled home from 25 yards.
Ruben Ulloa made it 2-0 with a fantastic long range effort and Wilson-Braithwaite found the top corner for a third before the break.
I&C held firm as West London looked to reply after the restart, before great work from Billy Osborne on the left set up Teddy Shields for a far-post header.
Ulloa finished off a superb team move for the fifth, curling home a first-time shot, and Wilson-Braithwaite completed his hat-trick to seal a 6-0 win and the title.
Marc Stocking said: “The boys were fantastic. It was probably our best performance of the season.
“All of the goals were top quality. Every player was 10 out of 10 and I also want to congratulate the boys in the squad that didn't make the team.
“It has been a good season and every player has played his part in making it a successful one. I couldn't be prouder.”
Islington & Camden: Hales, Lambert, Osborn, Shields, Wilson-Braithwaite, McNally (all Central Foundation), Djilli, Robinson, Passade, Nergiz (all Highbury Grove), Ulloa (Acland Burghley), Nwabueze, Mensah, Elohim (Aloysius), Chambers-McIntosh (St Mary Mads).
*Islington & Camden under-12s booked a London Cup semi-final spot with a 3-2 extra time win at Croydon.
Jesse Aldridge opened the scoring, but Croydon hit back before the interval.
Rahmel Ellington restored I&C's lead after good work from Ollie Webdale, but the hosts got a second of their own to force the extra period.
And Ellington proved the matchwinner, with a confident finish, with manager Darren Wade saying: “The whole squad played well but a special mention has to be given to my two goalkeepers who were both used.
“Henry Ford and Tom Butler both made big saves when called upon.”