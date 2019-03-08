Islington & Camden district boys lift Bower Cup title for first time since 1964 season!

Islington & Camden under-14s celebrate Archant

Islington & Camden under-14s made history by winning the Middlesex Schools’ Football League’s Bower Cup for the first time since 1964.

Islington & Camden under-12s celebrate Islington & Camden under-12s celebrate

And success was made even greater by the fact the title was won by the same team which had lifted the Compton Cup a year earlier.

Facing West London in a title decider, I&C began well and forced saves from the visiting keeper, with the deadlock broken by Mason Wilson-Braithwaite, who curled home from 25 yards.

Ruben Ulloa made it 2-0 with a fantastic long range effort and Wilson-Braithwaite found the top corner for a third before the break.

I&C held firm as West London looked to reply after the restart, before great work from Billy Osborne on the left set up Teddy Shields for a far-post header.

Ulloa finished off a superb team move for the fifth, curling home a first-time shot, and Wilson-Braithwaite completed his hat-trick to seal a 6-0 win and the title.

Marc Stocking said: “The boys were fantastic. It was probably our best performance of the season.

“All of the goals were top quality. Every player was 10 out of 10 and I also want to congratulate the boys in the squad that didn't make the team.

“It has been a good season and every player has played his part in making it a successful one. I couldn't be prouder.”

Islington & Camden: Hales, Lambert, Osborn, Shields, Wilson-Braithwaite, McNally (all Central Foundation), Djilli, Robinson, Passade, Nergiz (all Highbury Grove), Ulloa (Acland Burghley), Nwabueze, Mensah, Elohim (Aloysius), Chambers-McIntosh (St Mary Mads).

*Islington & Camden under-12s booked a London Cup semi-final spot with a 3-2 extra time win at Croydon.

Jesse Aldridge opened the scoring, but Croydon hit back before the interval.

Rahmel Ellington restored I&C's lead after good work from Ollie Webdale, but the hosts got a second of their own to force the extra period.

And Ellington proved the matchwinner, with a confident finish, with manager Darren Wade saying: “The whole squad played well but a special mention has to be given to my two goalkeepers who were both used.

“Henry Ford and Tom Butler both made big saves when called upon.”