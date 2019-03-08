Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Islington & Camden district boys lift Bower Cup title for first time since 1964 season!

PUBLISHED: 12:46 04 May 2019

Islington & Camden under-14s celebrate

Islington & Camden under-14s celebrate

Archant

Islington & Camden under-14s made history by winning the Middlesex Schools’ Football League’s Bower Cup for the first time since 1964.

Islington & Camden under-12s celebrateIslington & Camden under-12s celebrate

And success was made even greater by the fact the title was won by the same team which had lifted the Compton Cup a year earlier.

Facing West London in a title decider, I&C began well and forced saves from the visiting keeper, with the deadlock broken by Mason Wilson-Braithwaite, who curled home from 25 yards.

Ruben Ulloa made it 2-0 with a fantastic long range effort and Wilson-Braithwaite found the top corner for a third before the break.

I&C held firm as West London looked to reply after the restart, before great work from Billy Osborne on the left set up Teddy Shields for a far-post header.

Ulloa finished off a superb team move for the fifth, curling home a first-time shot, and Wilson-Braithwaite completed his hat-trick to seal a 6-0 win and the title.

Marc Stocking said: “The boys were fantastic. It was probably our best performance of the season.

You may also want to watch:

“All of the goals were top quality. Every player was 10 out of 10 and I also want to congratulate the boys in the squad that didn't make the team.

“It has been a good season and every player has played his part in making it a successful one. I couldn't be prouder.”

Islington & Camden: Hales, Lambert, Osborn, Shields, Wilson-Braithwaite, McNally (all Central Foundation), Djilli, Robinson, Passade, Nergiz (all Highbury Grove), Ulloa (Acland Burghley), Nwabueze, Mensah, Elohim (Aloysius), Chambers-McIntosh (St Mary Mads).

*Islington & Camden under-12s booked a London Cup semi-final spot with a 3-2 extra time win at Croydon.

Jesse Aldridge opened the scoring, but Croydon hit back before the interval.

Rahmel Ellington restored I&C's lead after good work from Ollie Webdale, but the hosts got a second of their own to force the extra period.

And Ellington proved the matchwinner, with a confident finish, with manager Darren Wade saying: “The whole squad played well but a special mention has to be given to my two goalkeepers who were both used.

“Henry Ford and Tom Butler both made big saves when called upon.”

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

‘First specialist LGBTQ+ homeless shelter in the world’ opens at Clerkenwell fire station

Clerkenwell fire station

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Most Read

‘Cheeky’ Bella, 3, dies after tummy ache – leaving devastated Canonbury family to crowdfund funeral costs

Three-year-old Bella died of unknown causes earlier this month and her family are crowdfunding to cover the funeral costs

‘First specialist LGBTQ+ homeless shelter in the world’ opens at Clerkenwell fire station

Clerkenwell fire station

Swain’s Lane hit and run: Shocking CCTV shows BMW send Archway cyclist flying while victim speaks out

Josh Dey was left with a bleed on the brain when a hit and run driver knocked him off his bike.

M. Manze closes: Chapel Market punters ‘terribly sad’ as historic pie and mash shop closes

Pictures from M.Manzie which is closing down. Picture: Hayleigh Longman

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington & Camden district boys lift Bower Cup title for first time since 1964 season!

Islington & Camden under-14s celebrate

London Youth Games announces Nike partnership

The London Youth Games have announced a partnership with Nike

Gazette letters: 277 bus route, Extinction Rebellion, Women’s Party and pedestrian sense

The 277 bus is being pemanently parked by TfL. Picture: HACKNEY COUNCIL

Ryder aims to crash into big time of boxing with a Vegas world title win on Saturday

British super middleweight John Ryder (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Extra police hired to stamp out drug dealing and ASB in Finsbury Park

Severn Sisters Road at Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists