Hat-trick of wins for Islington and Camden district teams

Published: 11:14 AM May 6, 2021

Islington and Camden District teams had a hat-trick of wins against Tower Hamlets at the weekend.

Islington’s Primary District team beat their under-11 counterparts 6-3, the Islington and Camden under-12s thrashed their opponents 13-0, and the under-13s Islington and Camden side played really well to finish up as 3-1 winners against a Tower Hamlets side.

For the under-11s, Islington took the lead after 10 minutes from a corner, Archie Hutchens playing the ball back across the goal and Brody Clarke converted from close range at the far post.

However Tower Hamlets instantly responded and within three minutes has got two goals to lead 2-1, both of the goals coming from free kicks.

Ennio Kalukian pounced on the rebound from Elijah Kwandahor’s shot on 16 minutes to make it 2-2 for half-time.

Kalukian shot Islington back into the lead, two minutes into the second half with a crisp right-footed strike and then Santino Bryant scored with two strong powerful left-footed drives within minutes of each other, to give Islington a 5-2 lead.

Tower Hamlets pulled a goal back but Captain Ellis Foster-Jones sealed the match with a left-footed screamer from 30 yards, just a minute before time.

Islington & Camden District U-12s played their first game in almost a year but managed to breeze past a Tower Hamlets side.

Islington & Camden District U-12s face the camera - Credit: Michael MacNeil

They had an unassailable 5-0 lead at half-time but then ran riot in the second half, scoring another 8 goals.

The goal scorers were Tchouya (3), Elongo (3), Imansouren (2), Labiaga, Solomans (2), Hamann-Chanes, and Rodgers.

Islington under-13s had a tougher encounter but managed to go into a 2-0 lead before keeper Bobby had to make a double block and smother to keep Tower Hamlets from coming back into the game.

Islington & Camden District under-13s face the camera - Credit: Michael MacNeil

Islington got the third goal which would prove decisive, finally seeing out the game 3-1, Eddie scoring two and Said with the other goal.

A delighted Manager Kez said: “The boys were unreal today!”

Michael MacNeill, secretary of Islington and Camden Schools FA, said: "With all three teams having had so little training together this season, it was really pleasing to see the quality of some of the football they played and there were some truly outstanding goals scored today."

Islington Primary District: Hepburn (Smith), Hutchens, Sherwood, Bullman, Foster-Jones, Clarke (Healey), Kwandahor (Bryant), Gallagher, Kalukian, Bell (withdrawn-inj).

Under-12s team: Ricardo Moscon, Myles Snow-Jones, Dante Tuitt, Archie Evens, Cy Solomons, Leopoldo Labiaga, Tristan Hamann-Chanes, Alfie Parker, Shevin Tchouya, Chris Elongo, Joe Rodgers, Amar Imansouren, Elijah Charles