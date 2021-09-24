News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Former Islington fighter appointed to board of directors at England Boxing

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:00 AM September 24, 2021   
Former Islington Boxing Club member Amy Pu

Former Islington Boxing Club member Amy Pu - Credit: Reggie Hagland

Former Islington boxer, Amy Pu has been appointed as one of four new directors to the board of England Boxing, the national governing body of amateur boxing in England.

Pu boxed for Islington BC for six years. Her in-ring career highlights included finishing as runner up in the National Development Championships in 2017 and captaining a London select team away in Jersey in her last competitive bout in 2019.

She is still registered to the Hazellville Road club as an England Boxing-qualified coach, and is also a registered official (Grade B Referee & Judge) which she won best R&J at the Golden Girls Box Cup in 2020 just a few weeks prior to the first lockdown.

She has refereed at several England Boxing National Championships, as well as at competitions and plenty of club shows in the London region.

Amy Pu is a department manager at UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health and a former Deputy Centre Director at INTO London World Education Centre.

At regional level, Lenny and Reggie Hagland were recently re-appointed as chairman and medical registrar for London Boxing, both in their second term in office since taking up the roles in the 2016/17 season, when London Boxing was first formed following the split in amateur boxing. 

Senior club coaches Jerry Mitchell and Simon Rose have also been appointed as London assistant squad coaches. It is Jerry’s second term and Simon’s first term in the role. 

