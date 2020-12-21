Islington boxer Ryder seals victory over Michael Guy on points in Florida

Published: 12:02 PM December 21, 2020

Islington super-middleweight southpaw John Ryder successfully maintained his very high world ranking with a ten round unanimous points decision over Californian Michael “The Menace” Guy at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, in Florida.

All three judges scored it in favour of the very popular north London fighter.

Alex Levin went for 100-90 (meaning Ryder had won every round); Mike Ross saw it 99-91; while John Rupert scored it closer with a 96-94 victory for Ryder.

This particular narrow scoreline was very difficult to comprehend.

Ryder dominated the fight from the first bell to the last, stalking his opponent throughout each of the many one sided rounds. Indeed it was only in the tenth and final round that Guy attempted to be more offensive and tried to open up with hooks of his own, few landing however.

The Californian boxed at a distance and was on the defensive for most of the contest and often tried to hold inside in an attempt to try to lessen Ryder’s fire power and to interrupt his punch flow and rhythm to the body.

After being out of the ring for over a year, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it proved to be a good workout for Ryder, enabling him to get some ring rust out of his system and get a competitive ten rounds under his belt.

Ryder’s southpaw jab landed well consistently and his sharp hooks to both head and body often troubled the American who was constantly on the move using the ring to stay out of danger as best he could.

Guy, whose nickname “The Menace” was emblazoned on the waistband of his trunks, failed to live up to his reputation as he was so well controlled by Ryder throughout the contest.

Ryder will be looking in 2021 at hopefully another shot at one of the versions of the world super-middleweight championship.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, of Matchroom Boxing who promoted this show along with GGG Promotions, will be favourably placed to get him his second chance at major world honours.

Ryder’s ring record now stands at 29 victories (16 inside) with just 5 losses.