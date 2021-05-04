Islington's John Ryder heads to Texas for big fight

Published: 3:00 PM May 4, 2021

Islington’s world super-middleweight contender, John Ryder is in Arlington, Texas to watch and commentate on the world super-middleweight title fight on Saturday night.

Mexican super star, Saul Canelo Alvarez puts his WBC, WBA ,WBO and Ring Magazine world titles on the line against unbeaten Billy Joe Saunders from Welwyn Garden City at the AT& T Stadium, the home of the NFL team the Dallas Cowboys.

Before jetting off to Texas, Ryder spoke to the Gazette about his latest visit Stateside.

"I am really looking forward to this trip which will enable me to see first hand a great world super-middleweight fight and also enable me to raise my profile with the American fight industry and boxing community.

"I am awaiting the final details of my own forthcoming WBA (Regular) world-super-middleweight fight with Cuba’s David Morrell and my latest visit to the United States will help the American fight public learn more about me and it will provide me with a great opportunity to soak up the atmosphere and all the trimmings that go with a huge boxing event over there."

Ryder added: "Canelo Alvarez is a legend having won 55 contests (37 inside), with one loss and two draws; whereas Billy Joe is unbeaten in 30 outings (14 inside).

"I boxed Billy Joe in September2013 at London’s Copper Box Arena for the British and Commonwealth titles and he got a very tight decision over me; many thought it could have gone my way, but he got the decision on the night.

if Saunders boxes out of his skin anything could happen.

"Alvarez is such a hard man to beat and will have home advantage which might just sway it for him. It’s a real 50:50 world title clash and I cannot wait for the first bell.”

Ryder’s promoter, Eddie Hearn stages the show and is keen for the Islington man to get another first hand look at the American fight scene as he prepares to face Morrell in the near future.

