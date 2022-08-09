Islington Boxing Club delighted to see Broadhurst bag Commonwealth Games gold

Islington Boxing Club members were delighted to see Amy Broadhurst win Commonwealth Games gold for Northern Ireland in Birmingham at the weekend.

The 25-year-old, having won a World Championship title in Turkey in May, made her Games debut at the NEC Arena last Thursday in a 60kg quarter-final contest against Zambia's Felistus Nkandu.

And although her opponent threw a lot of punches, most of them landed on the gloves of Broadhurst, who didn't waste her shots once she got going and won the opening round on all of the judges scorecards.

Broadhurst gave her rival a standing eight count in the second round as she started to dominate the contest.

And the pattern continued in the third and final round as Broadhurst looked confident and picked up the pace as the bout wore on.

The referee eventually waved the contest off as Broadhurst proved too strong for the African and it was a similar story in the semi-finals.

Broadhurst again took some time to warm up against Nigeria's Cynthia Ogunsemilore, before forcing her to take standing counts in the second and third rounds on her way to victory.

And that set up a clash with England's 2018 World Youth champion Gemma Richardson in the gold-medal bout on Sunday.

England's Gemma Richardson (red) and Northern Ireland's Amy Broadhurst (blue) in their gold-medal bout at the 2022 Commonwealth Games - Credit: PA

Richardson tried to make it a scrappy affair, but Broadhurst showed her class as she picked her opponent off with good shots and easing to victory after her rival was deducted a point in the second and third rounds.

All five judges scored the contest 30-25 in favour of Broadhurst, who made history by becoming the first boxer representing Northern Ireland to win gold at the Games.

Islington coach Lenny Hagland said: "Amy is still a registered member of Islington BC, although we rarely get to see her now that she represents Ireland and trains at the Irish Institute for Sport in Dublin.

Amy Broadhurst celebrates winning gold at the Commonwealth Games - Credit: Reggie Hagland

"Amy boxed three times in four days at the Commonwealth Games and to be fair was a comfortable winner in each bout she had without actually boxing to her full capabilities.

"This shows the standard that Amy is at now and she looked very powerful and in control from the word go in each contest."