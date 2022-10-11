Islington BC's Gibson brothers begin season with Barum Box Cup wins

Islington Boxing Clubs Gibson brothers began their season in style at the Barum Box Cup in Devon.

They embarked on a five-hour journey down to the West Country to take part in the open class Olympic-style competition, featuring many of the best school, junior and youth boxers from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

And Isaac Gibson, 14, was drawn against category favourite Frankie Moody (Hoddesdon), who he had lost to in the London finals of the National Championships in March.

After a tight first round, the much improved Islington youngster worked behind his jab in the second to keep his opponent at distance and force him onto the ropes.

And Gibson landed the cleaner and harder punches in a tight third round to avenge his previous defeat with a 4-1 split decision.

That set up a final meeting with Alfie Hollingsworth, from Tynecastle's Billingham BC, who boasted 15 wins in 21 outings.

And the Islington boxer was in no mood to be denied as he dominated from the first bell.

Gibson's fitness, tactics and footwork proved too much for his opponent, who spent most of the contest on the ropes.

And all five judges declared Gibson a unanimous winner as he claimed his first Box Cup tournament title.

Islington BC's Dylan Gibson celebrates at the Barum Box Cup - Credit: Reggie Hagland

Younger brother Dylan, 13, was drawn straight through to the final and faced national semi-finalist Davie McDonagh, of Manchester's Ardwick Lads, who had six wins in eight bouts.

The two had met in the final of the Hull Box Cup, where national schoolboy champion Gibson had won a 3-2 split decision, and McDonagh was determined to get revenge.

But Gibson was in much improved form and the gulf in class was evident from the first round.

The Manchester boxer tried to come forward with his usual aggressive style but was bewitched by Gibson's footwork and unable to land any meaningful shots.

Gibson's terrific performance was praised by the referee and official in charge of the tournament and only McDonagh's impressive ability to take a shot allowed him to see the final bell.

It meant a fourth tournament title of 2022 for Dylan Gibson, extending his unbeaten streak in the calendar year to 11 successive victories.