Islington Boxing Club begin new season with a bang at Belvedere WMC

Islington Boxing Club began the 2022/23 season with a bang at the Belvedere ABC/Royal Resistance BC show.

The Hazellville Road club had four boxers in action at Belvedere Working Men’s Club, with 17-year-old Kai Brown making his debut at 70kg against Markus Sourbah (Royal Resistance).

After an entertaining three rounds of boxing, in which the Islington youth had to go to war with his opponent, it was Brown who was declared the winner via a 3-2 split decision.

Reggie Hagland said: "It was a relief for the club to finally get Kai out, he had three bouts on three separate shows pencilled in before the end of last season which all fell through at short notice.

"Kai was understandably a bit depleted from it but continued to train throughout the summer months and was one of the first boxers that the club naturally wanted to get boxing in the new season."

Next up was Amy Joseph (55kg), one of the club’s most dedicated senior boxers, who narrowly lost her first two contests last season.

Jessica Ruiz (Royal Resistance BC) was making her amateur debut having competed three times as a white-collar boxer, but Joseph kept her at bay and was busy throughout the bout to claim her first win via unanimous decision.

Joseph is set to compete in the Winter Women’s Box Cup in December and enter the Golden Girls Box Cup in Sweden again in the new year, before taking part in the 2023 Development Championships.

Cruiserweight Elliot Elimasi (84kg) was another to make his debut for Islington and conceded 3kg to opponent David Clement (Royal Resistance BC).

It was a good warm-up contest for the forthcoming National Development Championships, for which Elimasi and his teammates had weighed in two nights previously, as he came away with a 4-1 split decision win against a strong, game opponent which will give him confidence going forward.

Ethan Frost (92kg) was the last Islington boxer in action as he met Aggelos Onyenakazi (Royal Resistance BC) and put in a strong performance.

After an up-and-down start to his amateur career, Frost is growing on confidence and stopped Onyenakazi at the start of the third round after the ringside doctor examined the Royal Resistance boxer’s nose which appeared to be broken.

Hagland added: "Ethan was delighted with the win and this will set him up for a busy season ahead, with him being amongst the team of senior male boxers due to box in Sweden at the King of the Ring Box Cup in early November."