Islington BC members impress on East London, Harlow shows

Islington Boxing Club's John Richards, Abs Jasmin, Tre Emmanuel, Jerry Mitchell and Henry Nguyen face the camera at Harlow - Credit: Reggie Hagland

Islington Boxing Club saw members in action at the East London Boxing Academy and Harlow ABC shows recently.

Tyrese Yaseen Ramsey (u71kg) was up first at Leyton's Ghosia Grove Hall, facing former National Development champion Dylan Oke (Limehouse BA) in a London quarter-final.

Ramsey went into the bout with a 9-0 record against Oke (13-0) and began well with his southpaw jab.

But Oke rallied and forced a standing eight count in the final round on the way to a 4-1 split decision, as Ramsey suffered his first loss.

TJ Lynch (u71kg) was not at his best against Leancy Molenge Sayo (Selby ABC) but won on unanimous points to book a quarter-final spot, while Aziz Ben Rouha (u75kg) made his club debut against Aaron Howard (Dale Youth ABC).

Rouha had five wins and one defeat in his native Tunisia and, despite having a point taken off him, won a 3-2 split decision.

Tevin Thompson (u75kg) saw Marcus Abraham (Repton ABC) withdraw from their bout at late notice, while Lawrence Xu (62kg) faced Irfan Udat (East London BA) after a late call-up the night before.

Udat had a vocal crowd behind him, but Xu caught him with a straight right at the end of the first round and forced two standing eight counts in the second on the way to a unanimous points victory.

Islington Boxing Club's Lawrence Xu celebrates his win at the East London BA show - Credit: Reggie Hagland

Tre Emmanuel, 14, was first in the ring at Harlow but did not perform to his best against Kaden Scotney (Thetford Town ABC) and lost their 77kg bout to a unanimous decision.

Chalim Myftarai, 17, lost a 3-2 split decision to Share Ali Ahmadzai (Harlow ABC) at 60kg, despite landing cleaner punches and keeping his composure against a ferocious pressure fighter.

But senior Abs Jasmin (71kg) defeated James Preston (Harlow ABC) on a 4-1 split decision after an impressive display.

Islington have entered seven boxers into this season's National Development Championships, with the weigh-in taking place at the Lion club in Hoxton.

Those set to compete include senior female Alessia Waller (u60kg), Kieran Fowler (u67kg) and seniors Tyrese Ramsey (u71kg), TJ Lynch (u71kg), Aziz Ben Rouha (u75kg), Tevin Thompson (u75kg) and Elliot Elimasi (u86kg).