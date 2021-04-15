News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington Gazette > Sport

Islington Boxing Club re-opens its doors after almost four months

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 7:22 AM April 15, 2021   
Islington Boxing Club has re-opened its doors with Covid-19 secure restrictions in place

Islington Boxing Club has re-opened its doors with Covid-19 secure restrictions in place - Credit: Reggie Hagland

Islington Boxing Club reopened its doors for the first time in just under four months with the easing of restrictions on April 12. 

Restrictions remain on numbers per session, and there is an online pre-paid booking system. Covid-19 personal hygiene procedures are in place.

Restrictions on coaches taking pads with the boxers have been lifted, although coaches are required to wear a face mask or visor, a disposable plastic apron and gloves.

Sparring for under 18s for the club’s Competitive Junior and Youth Squads is now allowed to go ahead although it will be a while yet before any of the boxers spar.  

IBC have launched a new website with updated content and an online club shop.

You may also want to watch:

Visit our website www.islingtonboxingclub.org.

For more information on Islington Boxing Club, please contact Reggie Hagland on 07786080885.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man wanted in connection with Kings Cross sex assault
  2. 2 'Good Samaritan' chased off random attacker who hit woman
  3. 3 Thornhill School's 'dream' library opens after parents' 'relentless' fundraising efforts
  1. 4 Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op
  2. 5 Campaigners debate future of Holloway Women's Building with Peabody Trust
  3. 6 Hackney and Islington have some of the loudest neighbours in London
  4. 7 Islington's great beer gardens - reopening today
  5. 8 Bunhill by-election set to go-ahead following Claudia Webbe's resignation
  6. 9 Can you help identify this man?
  7. 10 Canonbury landlords defy pandemic to launch new pub
Boxing

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Islington's new mayor, Cllr Janet Burgess, who will open the Carers Rights Day event. Picture: Islington Council/ Em...

Islington mayor complains about ‘saturation’ of licenced venues in Archway

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Godson Street in Angel where Gorillas delivery centre has set up

Neighbours hit by noise nuisance from Gorillas' delivery centre told...

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Children at the closed gate of St Joseph's Church in Highgate

Church closes Highgate path over 'antisocial behaviour and assault'

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Bowie-inspired bar proposed next to Finsbury Park station. Picture: Telford Homes

Bowie-inspired bar in Finsbury Park faces opposition

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus