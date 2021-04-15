Islington Boxing Club re-opens its doors after almost four months
Islington Boxing Club reopened its doors for the first time in just under four months with the easing of restrictions on April 12.
Restrictions remain on numbers per session, and there is an online pre-paid booking system. Covid-19 personal hygiene procedures are in place.
Restrictions on coaches taking pads with the boxers have been lifted, although coaches are required to wear a face mask or visor, a disposable plastic apron and gloves.
Sparring for under 18s for the club’s Competitive Junior and Youth Squads is now allowed to go ahead although it will be a while yet before any of the boxers spar.
IBC have launched a new website with updated content and an online club shop.
Visit our website www.islingtonboxingclub.org.
For more information on Islington Boxing Club, please contact Reggie Hagland on 07786080885.
