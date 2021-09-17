Islington's Joseph Burton returns to competitive boxing with win

Published: 12:00 PM September 17, 2021

Islington Boxers have returned to action, with Joseph Burton leading the way as he defeated Oliver Snow, of Riddings ABC, on the Boxing Stables ABC show at Ochard Academy in Swanley.

Burton won the contest comfortably enough, opting for the front footed approach and clearly enjoying the toe-to-toe encounter with his Nottinghamshire counterpart.

Burton was one of the last Islington boxers to compete before the pandemic and was delighted not only to gain another victory, but simply to box again.

“I was moaning that my name wasn’t on the (fixtures) white board and made my intentions known that I wanted to box ASAP.

“Thankfully my wish was granted on when I got a phone call asking if I was available to box the next day which I’d looked silly if I turned it down, my pray was answered.”

There was disappointment for IBC at the Schools Championships over the weekend.

The Hazellville Road club had Dylan Gibson (U42kgs – Cadet) box on Saturday in the semi-finals of the London Schools Championships, which was held at Springwest Academy, Feltham.

Dylan and dad/club coach Paul Gibson - Credit: Islington BC

Dylan lost via a 4-1 split decision verdict against Yashua Flemming (TM Boxing). It was a competitive contest throughout with both boys having their success in exchanges.

Dylan lost the opening round on all five judges’ scorecards, but Flemming’s counter punches were eye catching.

In the second and third rounds, Dylan put it on Flemming but still lost out on the scorecards to the tricky and talented Tooting & Mitcham boxer who won the London title the next day.

On Sunday, Dylan’s older brother Isaac (U45.5kgs – Class A) lost via unanimous decision in the London Schools Finals at the same venue to Tommy Boylan (Rosehill ABC) in their second contest against each other, which Boylan previously beat Isaac on a club show a couple of years ago.

Despite a point being taken off Boylan during the second round, this was not enough to make much difference in the contest. Boylan was that bit sharper, and Isaac didn’t land enough clean blows throughout, the Rosehill boxer won on three rounds on the judges’ scorecards.

Islington BC still have Cianan Campbell (U56kgs – Class B) and Kejai Bryan (U80kgs – Class A) left in the Schools Championships.

Both boxers are through to the national stages of the championships which will be held at Vertu Motors Arena, Newcastle on the weekend of September 24/25.

Cianan has two other boxers in his weight class, Abyaan Rayman (Pound 4 Pound) and Johnny Critendon (Pinewood).

The semi-final draw will be conducted with the left-over boxer receiving a walkover to the final.