Islington youngsters compete at Repton ABC junior show

Islington Boxing Club had two juniors compete on the Repton ABC junior show held at York Hall, Bethnal Green on Saturday (November, 6).

First up was Troy O'Connor (47kgs - 2009 - age 11) in a skills contest against A Abdul (Repton ABC).

O'Connor performed well and the Islington youngster has a busy few weeks ahead as he is pencilled to take part in another two skills contests and a scoring bout before the end of the month.

Dylan Gibson (43kgs - 2009 - age 12) put behind the disappointment of losing in the London Schools Championship semi-finals to the eventual National Champion back in September by defeating a National semi-finalist in the year group above (2008).

A.Abdul of Repton and Troy O'Connor of Islington BC - Credit: Islington BC

Gibson, guesting for Repton ABC in a team match against Sunderland ABC, defeated Blake Sherington (Sunderland) via a 3-2 split decision in a competitive and close contest.