Islington Boxing Club to continue some Covid measures

Published: 3:00 PM July 26, 2021

Despite restrictions being lifted, Islington Boxing Club will still have a few in place at the club to ensure everyone remains safe.

During the pandemic, the club found that several guidelines were beneficial to the running of the club, and they intend to continue with these.

Full contact sparring can now resume for all our classes. Club rules, including headguards and gumshields, must still be adhered too and sparring must be supervised by a qualified coach.

Although social distancing restrictions has ceased, classes will continue to be restricted in size to ensure comfortable numbers and for health and safety reasons.

A club statement said: "We intend to increase some class sizes by no more than 10 per cent of its current maximum.

"This in practice will mean classes increasing by a maximum of four to six people only.

"To be able to regulate class capacities, the booking system that we currently have in place will continue to be in use for the foreseeable future.

"All classes are still required to be pre-booked and paid for via our booking system - booking.islingtonboxingclub.org

"We will continue to fog/disinfect the club throughout the day, this will we feel is a good practice to continue with along with other enhanced cleaning methods.

"Although no longer required, we would appreciate users of the gym to continue to sanitise their hands and take their temperature upon arrival into the gym.

"We also feel that the practice taken up by many of our members/users of the gym of spraying the equipment with disinfectant after use should continue and we would appreciate your continued support regarding this. If you feel unwell or are experiencing any Covid related symptoms, please take a test before coming to the gym.

"The management have decided, in conjunction with the coaches, that the rule regarding spectators regarding, parents/carers will remain in place. This means parents/carers will not be permitted to remain on the premises once they have booked their child in as this impedes on the number of persons allowed on site at any one time. It also ensures that the children’s attention is not taken away from the coach’s instructions.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all the members and users of Islington Boxing Club for their continued support and understanding whilst restrictions have been in place, and we now look forward to running the club and all our sessions with some sort of normality."