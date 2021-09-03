Islington Boxing Club preparing for fights as restrictions are lifted

Published: 8:00 AM September 3, 2021

Islington Boxing Club has closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic - Credit: Reggie Hagland

The summertime is traditionally the quieter time of the year for many amateur boxing clubs, but Islington BC is as busy as ever as eager amateur boxers continue to put in the hard work and training prior to amateur boxing restarting for the club in September.

The club hosted a medical clinic for their boxers at the Hazellville Road gym in early August.

They had two registered England Boxing doctors on site to medical 72 boxers from Islington BC plus another 10 from local boxing clubs that were invited.

Islington BC had to then arrange for a doctor to come to their gym to medical 15 more boxers on Friday night and expect to ‘card’ and register another 15 boxers for another medical clinic the club is hosting.

The club registered 20 brand new boxers recently and Reggie Hagland, competition secretary, said: "With the right dedication, attitude and luck the club hope they are successful amateur boxers.

You may also want to watch:

"Some clubs have already started competing, however the club decided to box again from September onwards to give our boxers enough time to get fit, sharp and ready to box after a lengthy period out.

"The phone has started ringing for matches again."

Burim Osmani, 16, is due to become the first boxer from Islington BC to compete since mid-March 2020 after restrictions were lifted for amateur boxing, as he was due to compete in his second contest on the Brighton & Hove ABC show on Saturday.

On the same day, Kacey Crickmar, 15, is due to make his debut for Islington on Eastgate ABC's dinner show in Bury St Edmunds and again is due to box on Saturday, September 18, in Belvedere along with a few teammates.

These are ideal warm-up contests for Crickmar who is an entrant into the Junior Development Championships in October.

Islington BC have entered four boxers into the Schools' Championship, in Cianan Campbell (U56kgs, 2008), Kejai Bryan (U80kgs, 2007), Issac (U44.5kgs, 2007) and Dylan Gibson (U42kgs, 2009) at West Ham Boys' ABC and the draw for the London rounds will take place shortly after the scales have shut.