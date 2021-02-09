'Difficult' lockdown for Islington Boxing Club but Zoom sessions return

Published: 2:00 PM February 9, 2021

Islington Boxing Club has been closed since December 19 and, like many others, those involved feel that this current lockdown is the most difficult to handle.

IBC’s Senior Competitive, Senior Academy and Recreational (Keep Fit) classes were not able to go ahead after December 15, when London was placed into tier-3 Covid-19 restrictions.

Under-18s classes continued until tier 4 was announced on December 19.

For the past three weeks, the club has resumed online Zoom boxing sessions, which are being hosted weekly (Wednesdays at 6pm) for free by Junior Competitive Squad coach Craig Ochard.

The classes have proved to be very popular, with more than 40 attendees from across different sections of the Hazellville Road club.

The club thanked Craig for volunteering his time to coach the online workouts that he also did during the first lockdown.

IBC have now bought the pro Zoom package and will utilise it as much as possible to help motivate their boxers and keep fitters.

Club manager and competition secretary Reggie Hagland said: “We have plenty of members from all walks of life which some have been training at the club for a number of years.

“They really struggled without the club being open and the same can be said for other boxing clubs up and down the country.”

Hagland admitted that he and all the coaches and volunteers are finding life difficult without boxing.

“We’re all so use to being together at least two to three nights per week in the gym and for many including myself doubles up as apart of social life.”

The club will be ready to open when able too, behind the scenes management are trying to raise funds whilst bills are still needed to be paid.