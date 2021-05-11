Islington Boxing Club receives a major boost in fundraising campaign

Published: 8:21 AM May 11, 2021

An artist's impression of what Islington Boxing Club's new £4m building might look like if it gets planning permission - Credit: Islington Boxing Club

Islington Boxing Club has received a boost to its hopes of redeveloping its red portacabin building in Hazellville Road to build a new boxing club and community facility.

A kind-hearted member of the public got his running shoes on to help raise money towards the new build project.

Joseph Samuel took part in the South Devon Endurance Life 10k on Saturday and has raised over £2,200 towards the project.

Joseph Samuel during the South Devon Endurance Life 10k - Credit: Islington Boxing Club

He said: “I pass the Islington Boxing Club several times a week and have read a bit about the excellent work they do for young people and athletes of all ages in my local community.

“They are long overdue a purpose-built venue, which will house a traditional boxing gym, designed to serve the elite boxer as well as the academy and junior boxer, but also recreational classes, keep fit sessions and a multipurpose gym, available to all.

“Education is also at the heart of the club's plans. A designated classroom will enable lessons in nutrition and sport science, whilst a treatment room will offer sports massage and associated treatments.

"The England Boxing squads, and the Great Britain Olympic Boxing team will benefit from this facility as well.

“As with everything, I've left it late, but have decided to try to raise a few quid for something useful while having a run along the cliffs of Devon.

"It's only 10km, but I'm middle aged, creaking and much more suited to much shorter distances, plus IBC is a great institution and cause.”

Unfortunately, Joseph’s Strava app was on pause during the first half of the run, so he wasn’t sure of his exact time in the 10k run on Saturday, but it was just over the hour mark, he said.

Joseph Samuel before taking part in the South Devon Endurance Life 10k - Credit: Islington Boxing Club

Dony Spiro, new build project manager and club committee member, said: “The club would like to take the opportunity to thank Joseph for raising money towards our new build project. The work to raise the £4 million required is now under way.

“If you can spare some money to help, get there it will be appreciated by generations of Londoners.”

The main Just Giving page for the New Build Project is at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/newbuildislington or you can donate to Joseph's initiative by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Joseph-Samuel.