Islington Boxing Club fighters back in the ring

Published: 3:08 PM September 9, 2021

Islington Boxing Club had their first boxer compete since restrictions were lifted for amateur boxing clubs.

Burim Osmani (73kgs) became the first IBC boxer to compete since March 2020 when he travelled away from home to box on the Brighton & Hove ABC open show at the King Alfred Leisure Centre, Hove.

Osmani met Jayden Gordon (Woking ABC) who prior to the contest was undefeated in his first three contests.

John JR Richards, Burim Osmani and Simon Rose of Islington BC - Credit: Islington BC

Osmani opted to have a war against Gordon rather than box as the Islington coaches had instructed, however despite it being a split decision in favour of the 16-year-old middleweight, the team felt Burim had comfortable won it.

“It’s early days for Burim and he’s keen to impress. It’s only his second contest and he’s looking to be one to watch out for. We will enter him in the forthcoming Youth Development Championships," said a spokesperson.

Simon Rose made a winning start to his Islington coaching career having joined the club last year.

Elsewhere on the same night, Kacey Crickmar (age 14, 75kgs) boxed against Malachi Flowerdew (Progress BC) on the Eastgate ABC dinner show held at Walsham-The-Willows Sports Club, Bury St Edmunds.

Kacey and Dave Crickmar of Islington BC - Credit: Islington BC

Crickmar won a tight opening round, in the second. He started off well but switched off for a period allowing Flowerdew back into the contest.

Kacey finished off the second round strongly giving his opponent a standing eight count before the bell sounded.

The third and final round was Kacey’s best, pressuring Malachi and landing heavy shots which the referee gave a second standing eight count and rightly waved off the contest.

It was a long-awaited Islington debut for Kacey who had joined IBC just prior to the pandemic via the Lion club.

“He has come on bundles since joining us, his confidence is growing, and he is due to box in his first championship (Junior Development’s) at the start of next month.

"He’s likely to meet Flowerdew again which I’m sure will be another good contest between them both.

"Assisting in the corner to Kacey’s coach and dad, Dave, was Jake Cutting, making a return to his old club on his first show also since joining the club last year."