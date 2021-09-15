Islington Boxing Club sparring in preparation for upcoming fights

Published: 3:22 PM September 15, 2021

Islington Boxing Club has been busy welcoming visitors to the gym over the last few weeks in preparation for upcoming contests.

The club had sparring matches with well known Merseyside club Kirby ABC which produced world champions John Conteh and Paul Hodkinson, as they had two of their coaches and boxers visit London for a mini training camp.

A club statement said: "It went really well, both clubs benefited from it and hopefully we can form an ongoing relationship with them.

"We are looking to arrange a squad of boxers to go up to Liverpool to have a sparring weekend and team bonding for our boxers, these are always important for morale and friendships are built."

Abs Jasmin, Harry Betteridge, Jack Cullen (Kirby), Nial Ullah, Mark Dillon (Kirby) and Burim Osmani - Credit: Islington BC

Jersey Leonis ABC had three of their boxers travel over to London from the channel island to get a few rounds with boxers from IBC at the Hazellville Road club, and at a London Squad session at Dagenham ABC organised by Reggie Hagland.

"They are very limited for sparring but give them credit where it's due, they go out of their way to prepare for their home shows."