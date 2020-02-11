Search

Islington & Camden under-12s get better of Newham rivals

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 February 2020

Islington's under-12s face the camera

Islington's under-12s face the camera

Archant

Islington & Camden Schools' under-12s celebrated a 3-2 win over Newham in the London Cup.

They had to come from 2-1 down, but kept their composure and dominated possession to score a fine team goal to level.

They had a late scare when Newham hit the crossbar and keeper Bobby also made a fantastic save, but were deserved winners as a superb passing move ended with a tap-in by Eddie.

"Well deserved 3-2 winners," said manager Lance Johnson.

The Islington & Camden under-13s lost 2-0 to their Brent counterparts in a Middlesex League meeting at Hurst Avenue's St Aloysius Playing Fields.

They went close to taking the lead when their striker went round the Brent keeper but saw his shot hit a post and then conceded twice in the last eight minutes to suffer defeat.

Manager Darren Wade said: "Funny old game."

