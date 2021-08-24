News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Islington car racer Kiprovski seals win in Focus Cup Racing UK

Published: 8:00 AM August 24, 2021   
Branko Kiprovski, Rene Robertson (online mentor) and Ayrton Robertson

Branko Kiprovski, Rene Robertson (online mentor) and Ayrton Robertson - Credit: Branko Kiprovski

Islington racer Branko Kiprovski sealed a victory in race two at the Croft Circuit in the Focus Cup Racing UK championship. 

The 39-year-old Macedonian racer, who has won rally competitions around eastern Europe, bagged a victory in the second race at the Darlington-based track in the sixth round of the competition. 

Kiprovski enjoyed a strong weekend, going trough five set-ups in the free practice on Friday, before qualifying in third place. 

He started the first race slowly as he went from third to fifth, where he had to defend his spot for six laps, but in the end he managed to push the car and finish in fourth on the line. 

The racer then went on to win his second race in fine style and will now be hoping to build on that next time out at the double header in Brands Hatch on September 18 and 19. 

