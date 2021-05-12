Islington district seal victory over Camden

Published: 10:30 AM May 12, 2021

Islington and Camden's two resident primary district under-11 teams came face-to-face on Saturday at St Aloysius Playing Fields, with Islington coming away as 5-0 winners.

In a downpour that continued all game, the game started evenly, but Islington took the lead after six minutes when a Santino Bryant corner was converted at the near post by Elijah Kwandahor.

Midway through the half, a clever carry by Jude Gallagher on the left-hand side resulted in the ball falling to Ellis Foster-Jones and his left-footed volley gave the goalie no chance.

Islington scored again just before the half-time whistle when Kwandahor turned well on the halfway line, out-ran the backline and neatly took the ball around the goalkeeper to place into the net.

Midway through the second half, two goals in quick succession for Islington settled the match.

Firstly, Brody Clarke was on hand to convert a rebound from Foster-Jones's shot, and then Max Bell pressed well on the right before fizzing a right-footed drive like an arrow into the far left top corner.

Both goalkeepers, Henry Hepburn and Oscar Smith, dealt comfortably with the shots that came at them and the match finished at 5-0.

Michael MacNeill, football development manager with the Islington Football Development Partnership (Islington Council Leisure Team, GLL, Arsenal in The Community), said: "We were very clinical early on in the match scoring two goals with our first two shots.

"In the second half we played our best football so far this season but those passages of play didn't actually end up with goals scored.

"I'm particularly pleased for the back three (Archie Hutchens, Jude Sherwood, Ed Bullman) to get the clean sheet as they've played well these last two weeks."

The win means Islington are the North Group winners but Camden will still make it through to the semi-finals if they can beat Tower Hamlets in their remaining Kay Trophy game.

Islington Primary District: Hepburn (Smith), Hutchens, Sherwood, Bullman, Foster-Jones, Bryant (Clarke), Kwandahor (Healey), Gallagher, Kalukian (Bell).