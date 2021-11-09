Islington district sides prepare for the new season

Islington Primary District under-11s and under-12s played a friendly at Hurst Avenue on Saturday, as both teams prepare for competitive fixtures.

The Primary team had completed their trials while the U12s were still looking at players, in a game split in to four quarters with the latter eventually winning 4-3.

It was the U11s who got off to a flying start, Mert Polat scoring after two minutes with a right-footed drive over the goalkeeper.

Six minutes later Ed Bullman equalised for the U12s with a left-footed shot. An outstanding double save from Guy Byrne for the U11s kept the score at 1-1 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was goalless, although it appeared that Thomas O’Keefe had scored for the U11s, but the ball hit the wheel mechanism in the goal and bounced back out and so the goal wasn’t given.

Jude Gallagher took the lead for the U12s in the third quarter, with a left-footed drive on 36 minutes, but a minute later, Noah Odinma chased down a backpass and was rewarded for his hard work with a tap in, to bring the score back to 2-2.

Ryan Williams then converted a free kick, two minutes later, to take the lead back for the U11s.

The fourth quarter started at 3-2 to the U-11s, but two goals from Ezel Ornek and Jack Orbell sealed a 4-3 win for the U-12s.

“It was a really good workout for us,” said Michael MacNeill, football development manager for the Islington Football Development Partnership (Arsenal in the Community, GLL, Islington Leisure Team).

“The U11s probably played better than the U12s,” agreed KJ de Morais, the U12s manager. “We need to work on our approach to games.”

The U11s are home to Lewisham on Saturday, November 20, while the U12s are away to Basildon on Saturday, November 13.

Islington & Camden U13s and U15s were away to Barnet in the Middlesex League.

The U-15s had a heavy defeat, but the U13s played out an entertaining 4-4 draw.

I&C U13s were 2-0 ahead through Tristian Hamann-Chanes but Barnet were 4-2 up by half-time.

However, second-half goals from Shevin Tchouya and Amar Imansouren salvaged the draw.