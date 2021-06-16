Islington district suffer heavy defeat to Greenwich in Lester Finch Trophy

Published: 8:30 AM June 16, 2021

Ellis Foster-Jones on the ball for Islington District against Greenwich in Walthamstow - Credit: Michael MacNeill

Islington Primary Schools' district team looked to put the disappointment of their Kay Trophy semi-final defeat behind them, but instead suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Greenwich in the Lester Finch Trophy.

The strong Greenwich squad boasts seven professional club academy players, with six of them playing on the day.

But Greenwich was slightly fortunate to take the lead after four minutes, when a shot from the edge of the box was deflected up off a defender, giving Islington goalkeeper Henry Hepburn no chance as it looped high in to the net.

They added a second goal after 11 minutes but Islington were starting to play well and the Greenwich goalkeeper had to make two excellent saves.

Islington then looked to have won a penalty when Max Bell was tripped when driving into the area, with the referee originally indicating a penalty to be awarded.

However, after consulting with the linesman, he then changed his decision to a corner.

Jude Gallagher on the ball for Islington District against Greenwich in Walthamstow - Credit: Michael MacNeill

Islington did indeed get a goal back five minutes into the second half, as their continued pressure was rewarded when a strong Santino Bryant shot from the left was parried by the goalkeeper and Brody Clarke was on hand to convert the rebound for his third goal of the season.

Midway through the half Greenwich added a third goal, after some clever footwork in the box.

And Islington conceded two goals in the last three minutes of the game to give the final scoreline a more flattering look to Greenwich.

Michael MacNeill, Football Development Manager with the Islington Football Development Partnership, said: “The scoreline really doesn't do justice to the players' performance.

Pre-match warm-up ahead of Islington District v Greenwich in the Lester Finch Trophy - Credit: Michael MacNeill

"I would say this was probably our best performance of the season so far, considering the high quality of the opposition.

“We competed really well, working really hard on a very hot morning. We played some good football to get through their back line, which had some very talented players in it.”

Islington Primary Disrict: Hepburn (Smith), Hutchins, Sherwood, Bullman, Foster-Jones, Gallagher, Bryant, Bell, Kalukian (Clarke).