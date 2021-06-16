Islington district suffer heavy defeat to Greenwich in Lester Finch Trophy
- Credit: Michael MacNeill
Islington Primary Schools' district team looked to put the disappointment of their Kay Trophy semi-final defeat behind them, but instead suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to Greenwich in the Lester Finch Trophy.
The strong Greenwich squad boasts seven professional club academy players, with six of them playing on the day.
But Greenwich was slightly fortunate to take the lead after four minutes, when a shot from the edge of the box was deflected up off a defender, giving Islington goalkeeper Henry Hepburn no chance as it looped high in to the net.
They added a second goal after 11 minutes but Islington were starting to play well and the Greenwich goalkeeper had to make two excellent saves.
Islington then looked to have won a penalty when Max Bell was tripped when driving into the area, with the referee originally indicating a penalty to be awarded.
You may also want to watch:
However, after consulting with the linesman, he then changed his decision to a corner.
Islington did indeed get a goal back five minutes into the second half, as their continued pressure was rewarded when a strong Santino Bryant shot from the left was parried by the goalkeeper and Brody Clarke was on hand to convert the rebound for his third goal of the season.
Most Read
- 1 Doubling of Covid-19 cases in Islington sparks concern
- 2 Islington man charged with murder of shooting victim Taylor Cox
- 3 'LTNs are killing us': Hundreds of Highbury traders sign petition
- 4 Man in hospital with potentially 'life-changing' injuries following stabbing
- 5 Changes made to St Peter's LTN after Packington Estate used as rat run
- 6 Phone snatcher admits guilt after robberies in Islington, Hackney and Tower Hamlets
- 7 Rise in London Covid rates, but people aged 25-30 can book vaccine
- 8 Increased police presence in Islington after teenager shot in the head
- 9 Largest beer garden in North London being built for Euro 2020
- 10 Woman, 48, arrested over fatal stabbing of Islington flower seller
Midway through the half Greenwich added a third goal, after some clever footwork in the box.
And Islington conceded two goals in the last three minutes of the game to give the final scoreline a more flattering look to Greenwich.
Michael MacNeill, Football Development Manager with the Islington Football Development Partnership, said: “The scoreline really doesn't do justice to the players' performance.
"I would say this was probably our best performance of the season so far, considering the high quality of the opposition.
“We competed really well, working really hard on a very hot morning. We played some good football to get through their back line, which had some very talented players in it.”
Islington Primary Disrict: Hepburn (Smith), Hutchins, Sherwood, Bullman, Foster-Jones, Gallagher, Bryant, Bell, Kalukian (Clarke).