Islington’s Mills set for World Games in Abu Dhabi

PUBLISHED: 16:00 13 March 2019

Lily Mills at the Chiswick Christmas lights event

Lily Mills at the Chiswick Christmas lights event

Competition takes place in the United Arab Emirates from March 14-21

Islington teenager Lily Mills will represent Great Britain in tennis at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in the United Arab Emirates this week.

The multi-sport event takes place in the city of Abu Dhabi from March 14-21, with entrants travelling from across the globe to compete.

Mills, who is ranked second among UK tennis players with learning disabilities, will hope to return from the UAE with a medal in her luggage.

The 18-year-old told the Evening Standard: “I’m really proud to be representing GB at the Special Olympics.

“Tennis has given me opportunities to travel, to meet new people and try new things.

“I’ve got lots of hopes for the future now.”

Mills has played tennis competitively since the age of 12 and featured in a promotional video ahead of the games alongside England men’s football manager Gareth Southgate, former world heavyweight boxing champion David Haye and Paralympic swimming legend Ellie Simmonds.

