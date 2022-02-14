Islington Panthers youngsters praised for historic National Cup success

Islington Panthers are still basking in the success of their under-16s at the Sureshot National Cup final last month.

Tyresse Poku Mensah scored 32 points, seven steals, five assists and four rebounds to claim MVP honours as they beat Richmond Knights 81-61 in Manchester.

And teammate Manie Jones added a 28-point, 21-rebound double-double, to go with seven assists, two steals and three blocks.

Panthers coach William Akuffo has paid tribute to his side, saying: "Congratulations to our boys. We had a plan at the beginning of the season, we worked had to execute the plan and trained really hard.

"All of our players have played their part in winning the National Cup and deserve to be the U16 Sureshot National Cup winners."

The north London club is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022 and club manager Nichola Laurence admitted it felt special, adding: "The Under-16s winning achievement represents the hard work, dedication and sportsmanship of all players, supported by their families.

"What cannot go unnoticed is their mentor and coach, Coach Akuffo, who continues to be focused on all players, past and present both as individuals and as a teams whether they are winning or losing."

Almost three-quarters of the winning team attend St Aloysius College, who remain a big supporter of the club.

Laurence continued: "Islington Panthers Basketball Club has partnered with St Aloysius College for the past 12 years and we would like to thank the school for their continuous support.

"The new headteacher Ms Whyte and the school’s Senior Leadership Team have continued to support the club and players, allowing training and games to take place in line with the governing body's Return To Play Roadmap."

As for their memorable and historic first-ever cup final success, Laurence said: "The last couple of years have been a struggle. Not all have been at training, due to self isolating with Covid. I can't explain how proud we are.

"On the morning of the final, they all had to do a Covid test in the hotel room and thankfully all were negative.

"It was such a new atmosphere for them, with the drums and noise. They trained in the morning, some did some meditation. They went to the venue to practice and went to watch the game before so it was not too overwhelming.

"When you watch back, as the commentator is calling their names they're not sure what to do. It was a new experience and they rose to the occasion. The highlights have been posted on Youtube!

"The pupils also went to watch, a coach left from school at 730am to go and support. They presented the cup in assembly and talked in their year groups. It shows what you can achieve with teamwork."

The boys have returned to play their under-18 National League fixtures and any local companies wishing to support the club should contact them via email at islingtonpanthers@gmail.com.