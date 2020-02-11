Islington pupils avenge final loss against Lewisham in Lester Finch Trophy contest

Islington Primary Schools' district team discuss their win Archant

Islington's Primary Schools district team continued their winning ways in the Lester Finch Trophy at Lewisham.

Having lost to their rivals in the final of the ESFA 7-a-sides in November, they saw Samuel Dempfle-Rodriguez sting the palms of the keeper with the first shot on target.

Leonardo Duran and Aiden Morgan impressed in midfield, with Amar Imansouren seeing a free-kick tipped wide by the Lewisham keeper.

Dante Tuitt, Cy Solomons and Tristan Hamann-Chanes denied a strong home attack, while Jaden Anderson made a fine reflex save at close range.

And Joe Ludlow came on at rightback to help shore up the defence as Lewisham applied more pressure late in the first half as the scoreline remained blank.

Islington began to create more chances in the second half as Connor Chandler linked midfield and attack well and the deadlock was broken when Andreas Alexandrou fired an excellent left-footed shot past the keeper.

A solid rearguard action helped Islington defend their slender lead, while Lewisham were indebted to their keeper for some more impressive saves.

Ethan McQuade strengthened Islington's defensive midfield position as it ended 1-0 and Michael MacNeill, football development manager with the Islington Football Development Partnership, said: "It was an outstanding performance from the players.

"We had worked in training on finding spaces by working in pockets, playing between the lines and also getting in behind and the players did this outstandingly well.

"We didn't just defend, we also created some really good opportunities and their goalkeeper was man of the match.

"But we still required a dedicated defensive performance to ensuer we came away with the win."

Islington currently top their group and a win in their final game at Hillingdon would see them finish top to reach the semi-finals.

They host Chelmsford in the second round of the Crisp Shield in their next fixtue.

Islington: Anderson, Solomons, Tuitt, Hamann-Chanes (McQuade), Duran (Ludlow), Chandler, Morgan (Tchouya), Imansouren (Alexandrou), Dempfle-Rodriguez.