Search

Advanced search

School Sport: Islington pupils pipped in final

PUBLISHED: 09:11 21 November 2019

Islington's primary school squad were runners-up in the Inner London final of the English Schools FA seven-a-side competition

Islington's primary school squad were runners-up in the Inner London final of the English Schools FA seven-a-side competition

Archant

Islington's primary schools district squad were edged out of the Inner London final of the English Schools' FA seven-a-side competition on Saturday.

Dante Tuitt impressed in a 2-0 loss to two-time winners Lewisham in their first group game, before Islington beat neighbours Camden.

Tristan Hamman-Chanes set up Samuel Dempfle Rodriguez for the first goal, only for Camden to level.

Dempfle Rodriguez put Islington 2-1 up and Shevin Tchouya added a third just before half time.

Camden claimed a second after the restart, but Jaden Anderson made a couple of brave blocks to help protect Islington's lead and a 1-1 draw with Wandsworth, after another Dempfle Rodriguez goal, sent them through.

A first-minute goal from Dempfle Rodriguez put them on top against South London before Anderson, Hamann-Chanes and Aiden Morgan combined to set him up for a superb second.

You may also want to watch:

Cy Solomons added a third from long range before half-time and Dempfle Rodriguez completed his hat-trick in the second half after Amar Imansouren hit a post.

Joseph Ludlow also struck before South London got a late consolation to set up a rematch in the final with Lewisham.

Both goalkeepers made good saves in a scoreless first half, before Lewisham claimed the only goal of the game with an excellent long-range strike.

"We played some very good football and lost to an excellent goal from a very good Lewisham team," said Michael MacNeill, football development manager at the Islington Football Partnership.

"There were some really good goals scored, with some excellent finishing but also some really promising bits of build-up play and Jaden made some excellent saves at crucial points in various games.

"This was a superb performance and although disappointing to lose in the final, to get that far and score so many goals was a real bonus."

Islington: Anderson, Tuitt, Solomons, Ludlow, Hamann-Chanes, Imansouren, Morgan, Tchouya, Dempfle Rodriguez.

Most Read

Victoria line knife threat robbery: Police release CCTV images after terrifying London-wide spate of robberies

Police want to trace this man in connection with a robbery on a Victoria Line train from Finsbury Park to Highbury & Islington on October 26. Picture: BTP

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Police issue new CCTV image of man wanted over string of sexual assaults on buses across north and east London

Do you know this man?

Post House: Winter homeless shelter to open in former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office

The former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office in Junction Road is set to become a winter homeless shelter. Picture: Google Maps

Stroud Green stabbing: Man critical after being attacked in early hours

Police tape in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Colette Collins-Walsh

Most Read

Victoria line knife threat robbery: Police release CCTV images after terrifying London-wide spate of robberies

Police want to trace this man in connection with a robbery on a Victoria Line train from Finsbury Park to Highbury & Islington on October 26. Picture: BTP

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn is the country’s lowest expenses claimer

Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn

Police issue new CCTV image of man wanted over string of sexual assaults on buses across north and east London

Do you know this man?

Post House: Winter homeless shelter to open in former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office

The former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office in Junction Road is set to become a winter homeless shelter. Picture: Google Maps

Stroud Green stabbing: Man critical after being attacked in early hours

Police tape in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Colette Collins-Walsh

Latest from the Islington Gazette

School Sport: Islington pupils pipped in final

Islington's primary school squad were runners-up in the Inner London final of the English Schools FA seven-a-side competition

Islington boxer Abdullah is snapped up by Warren after impressive amateur career

Masood Abdullah has signed for Warren Managament (Pic: Sonny Warren)

Post House: Winter homeless shelter to open in former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office

The former Upper Holloway Crown Post Office in Junction Road is set to become a winter homeless shelter. Picture: Google Maps

Barge East: Hackney Wick’s cozy escape from the frantic bustle of east London

A selection of plates available at Barge East. Picture: Supplied

Islington mums taught to spot and tackle online radicalisation and gang grooming

The women with their certificates at the ceremony.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists