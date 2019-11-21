School Sport: Islington pupils pipped in final

Islington's primary school squad were runners-up in the Inner London final of the English Schools FA seven-a-side competition Archant

Islington's primary schools district squad were edged out of the Inner London final of the English Schools' FA seven-a-side competition on Saturday.

Dante Tuitt impressed in a 2-0 loss to two-time winners Lewisham in their first group game, before Islington beat neighbours Camden.

Tristan Hamman-Chanes set up Samuel Dempfle Rodriguez for the first goal, only for Camden to level.

Dempfle Rodriguez put Islington 2-1 up and Shevin Tchouya added a third just before half time.

Camden claimed a second after the restart, but Jaden Anderson made a couple of brave blocks to help protect Islington's lead and a 1-1 draw with Wandsworth, after another Dempfle Rodriguez goal, sent them through.

A first-minute goal from Dempfle Rodriguez put them on top against South London before Anderson, Hamann-Chanes and Aiden Morgan combined to set him up for a superb second.

Cy Solomons added a third from long range before half-time and Dempfle Rodriguez completed his hat-trick in the second half after Amar Imansouren hit a post.

Joseph Ludlow also struck before South London got a late consolation to set up a rematch in the final with Lewisham.

Both goalkeepers made good saves in a scoreless first half, before Lewisham claimed the only goal of the game with an excellent long-range strike.

"We played some very good football and lost to an excellent goal from a very good Lewisham team," said Michael MacNeill, football development manager at the Islington Football Partnership.

"There were some really good goals scored, with some excellent finishing but also some really promising bits of build-up play and Jaden made some excellent saves at crucial points in various games.

"This was a superb performance and although disappointing to lose in the final, to get that far and score so many goals was a real bonus."

Islington: Anderson, Tuitt, Solomons, Ludlow, Hamann-Chanes, Imansouren, Morgan, Tchouya, Dempfle Rodriguez.