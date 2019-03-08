Young Islington rower receives Joanna Brown Award

Sport Islington's Mike Bishop, award winner Jasper Den Dulk and Joanna Brown Trust's Helen Sudall Archant

Rower Jasper Den Dulk is this year's Sport Islington winner of the Joanna Brown Award.

Presented annually by the Joanna Brown Trust and Sport Islington, the award gives additional financial support and recognition to Islington athletes.

And Den Dulk was chosen as the latest recipient, with Helen Sudall, from the Joanna Brown Trust, saying: "The aim of the Joanna Brown Trust is to encourage involvement in sport at all levels.

"The athletes we support come from a range of backgrounds and disciplines but they all sahre a passion for sport and a determination to make the most of the opportunities given to them.

"Jasper is an excellent example of a talented, committed and ambitious young athlete and we look forward to hearing of his continued success.

"Joanna loved rowing and it means a huge amount to our charity to see young stars like Jasper realising their potential in the sport with elp from the Joanna Brown Trust and Sport Islington."